Black Friday and PS Now: a unique offer

Sony’s streaming game system comes with a significant discount for Black Friday and all the advantages of a varied catalog full of great titles.

Offers for Black Friday in the Playstation universe are continuing, and one of the most powerful is found on PS Now, the company’s streaming game service. Both in physical and digital format, the discount proposal of 25% in the annual subscription (44.99 euros) and 20% in the three-month subscription (19.99 euros) allows access to more than 700 games, a unique catalog in the video game streaming service that has a huge variety of proposals, designed for all types of users. In addition, it is ideal as a physical gift, since it can be found in selected establishments such as GAME, El Corte Ingles, Worten, MediaMarkt, Amazon, FNAC, Xtralife, as well as centers and stores such as CanalOcio, VideoOca, ShineStar, Depau Sistemas, Expert and Tien21 and more.

If to this is added that every month PS Now is adding new titles under its belt, from great exclusive games to the best names of third companies, the result is a service that they have more and more to choose from at an even more competitive price during Black Friday.

Three generations of Playstation and more than 700 games

The PS Now subscription service features more than 700 games from three different generations of Playstation: PS4, PS3 and PS2. It can be accessed by contracting a monthly, quarterly or annual rate, and it works exactly like any service of series, movies and music on demand: the fee gives you direct access to the entire catalog so that you can enjoy it unlimitedly and without restrictions of any kind. PS Now options are to be able to play both streaming and local download in the case of PS4 games on the same PS4 or PS5 console, and the possibility of enjoying the service also directly from a PC, something that allows you to games beyond your console.

In addition, monthly PS Now adds new titles to the catalog that are expanding not only in quality, but also in quantity. Without going any further, this November titles such as F1 2020, Injustice 2, RAGE 2, Kingdom Come: Deliverance and Warhammer: Vermintide 2 were added among others. In addition, the system has the possibility of a seven-day trial before paying anything to see its operation and catalog.



