Black Friday 2020: Xiaomi smartphones to keep an eye on

Black Friday is usually the perfect opportunity for anyone thinking of upgrading electronics by models with better settings. The discounts make the date the perfect opportunity for those who wait for the best prices, especially considering Christmas shopping. But when is Black Friday, or rather, when Black Friday 2020 begins?

The date comes one day after Thanksgiving in the United States. And this year the event will be on November 27th. However, many websites and stores start the discount period a few days earlier. And to stay on top of everything that will happen on Black Friday Brazil, the best way is to follow the full coverage of TecMundo.

If you want to take advantage of the Black Friday heater to buy a new cell phone at the best price, the tip is to keep an eye on the prices and offers that are already appearing. To help you, we separate the Xiaomi phones that are worth taking advantage of. They are models with different configurations to suit all audiences, from the most casual to the most demanding users. Check out.

Smartphone Xiaomi Redmi 9A, 32GB

This is the model for those who want a cheap Xiaomi phone with simpler specifications, to use WhatsApp, watch YouTube videos and access some sites on the internet. Giving up a more powerful configuration, the Redmi 9A’s main highlight is the 5000 mAh battery, which allows you to leave it away from the charger for more than a day so you can enjoy it without worry.

Smartphone Xiaomi Redmi 9C, 64GB

For those who want a device with the minimum specifications necessary to go beyond the basics, this is the ideal model. With 64GB of internal memory and 3GB of RAM, it can run multiple applications at the same time and you won’t have to worry about running out of storage. In addition, it also has an excellent 5000 mAh battery, guaranteeing more than a day of use.

Smartphone Xiaomi Redmi Note 8, 64GB

One of Xiaomi’s cost-effective synonyms, this model has long been one of the company’s most popular, as it delivers good performance at a very affordable price. With a great set of rear cameras, 4 GB of RAM and a screen with Full HD + resolution, it is a device that hardly dislikes in the segment of intermediaries.



