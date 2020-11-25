Black Friday 2020: why use the incognito tab to shop

Full of special offers, Black Friday 2020 takes place on November 27, and it is necessary to take certain precautions with security and privacy during this period of internet shopping.

A simple solution is to use the anonymous browser tab. In addition to protecting the most sensitive data while shopping, the feature can bring benefits to your pocket. Understand why.

1. Have more security

Today, major browsers (Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge and Mozilla Firefox) have a mode for anonymous browsing; therefore, the historical information of pages visited by the user is not stored on the computer. This includes personal, bank information and even the delivery address entered during the purchase, data that falls into the wrong hands can be a great danger. In this way, anonymous mode brings more security to users, despite not being able to offer “armored” browsing.

2. Create a price comparison

During Black Friday 2020, the person can use the anonymous tab to access two accounts in the same virtual store. With this “trick”, it is possible to make a comparison of prices, payment terms and freight. This is because the sites offer different options depending on the users’ purchase profile, so when using the anonymous feature with the “Do not Track” option enabled, it is possible to analyze and choose the really advantageous offers.

3. Avoid personalized offers

Most online stores use cookies to analyze users’ profiles. These files record each “step” that the person takes on the site, then bombard the consumer with more attractive “offers” that encourage purchase.

The anonymous tab prevents this, as the pages cannot see the behavioral data; therefore, the person finds promotions aimed at the general public and possibly with better conditions.

4. Only log in at the end of the purchase

As said, by eliminating personalized offers, the person can find fairer prices. In this case, cookies will not only show promotions related to the user’s profile or based on search history.

Unfortunately, discounts are not always really that different from the normal price. That way, using anonymous mode, the tip is to just log in to the store when you have all the items in the virtual cart and about to complete the purchase.

5. Perform more comprehensive searches

To the surprise of many users, cookies even influence the items displayed in searches in an online store. For example, they feature brands and products that best match the user’s history. In the anonymous tab, the page does not have data about the person’s preferences; as a result, the results are more comprehensive and with a greater number of options, as well as increasing the possibility of finding lower prices.

6. Check links for promotions

During Black Friday, it is common to find links to promotions on unofficial channels of brands and online stores, published in profiles on social networks or by e-mail, for example. In some cases, these links can lead to pages that collect data from users. When opening the website using anonymous mode, the person avoids exposing more sensitive information, such as location and personal data saved in the automatic filling.

Anyway, the tip is not to click on links that are not from official channels of stores and brands. This certainly avoids several headaches in the future.

Did you like the reasons for using the anonymous browser tab during Black Friday 2020? So browse more safely and take advantage of promotions and discounts on November 27th.



