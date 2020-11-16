Black Friday 2020; when does it start?

We tell you the keys about Black Friday as its start date and the type of offers in video games and consoles that we can expect to find.

Despite being called Black Friday (Black Friday), this date is not limited to a single day, but extends over several days in which stores can present their offers and thus offer juicy discounts to buyers. Since we are on some key dates before the arrival of Christmas, it is a good time to plan our gifts and thus save a few euros. To help you in this task, below we detail exactly when Black Friday begins and some additional curiosity as the origin of the term.

What exactly is Black Friday?

How could it be otherwise, to find the origin of the term Black Friday we must go to the United States, the cradle of capitalism. In 1975, businesses were forced to turn their red numbers black due to a chaos that occurred in the Big Apple on November 19 of that year. A good handful of discounts happened and, over the years, they transformed that event into an annual tradition thanks to which to sell more by offering interesting discounts on practically any product and field.

Video games were not going to be less, since during this second half of November we will be able to find interesting offers and discounts in physical and virtual stores in order to get consoles, games and more at a good price, lower than the one they usually present.

When is Black Friday celebrated? Duration and end of the offers

Despite the fact that the official day of Black Friday is November 29 (which this year 2020 falls on Sunday), the discounts will not be limited to just 24 hours. In fact, we can already find some businesses like MediaMarkt that currently present various offers, in the middle of the month.

Another detail that must be taken into account is that the Monday following Black Friday (in this case, November 30, will be Cyber ​​Monday, another day marked by discounts although this time it is focused on the technology and electronics sector of consumption.

To be in time to detect the best offers and discounts in video games, do not forget to follow the track of MeriStation, since on the web you can expect to find detailed lists in which we summarize the best bargains that we find during Black Friday of this 2020 .



