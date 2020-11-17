Black Friday 2020: the most popular gaming chairs

Were you expecting a good offer to invest in a more expensive gaming chair? So, meet some models to keep an eye on, as the ideal time to buy products with the best discounts is coming: the day of Black Friday.

And when is Black Friday Brasil? The event takes place on November 27 and you can follow the best discounts for full coverage of TecMundo. There will be several products that you can buy at great prices.

While Black Friday offers don’t start, see seven suggestions for gamers seats below. They are models with different features for the most demanding players and for the most occasional.

Alpha Gamer Kappa Gamer Chair

With carbon-style fabric in strategic regions, this gaming chair is not only beautiful, it has greater durability. Ergonomics and comfort are important points in this model, which ranges from the armrests with robust padding, to the tilting function of 10 degrees. Simply tighten or loosen the adjustment knob and adjust the desired tension. In addition, it supports up to 150 kg and has height adjustment up to 8 cm.

Mymax MX7 Gaming Chair

Another option of cheap gamer chair, this model from Mymax stands out for its design that offers more comfort to users. Built with high quality materials, its surface is made of leather and the metallic structure guarantees greater durability to the product. The pillows help to keep your body in contact with the chair at all times, reducing the pain in the neck and lower back that usually appear after long periods of use. Another important highlight is that this model has height adjustment for the arm supports.

Black Hawk Gamer Chair, Fortrek

Fortrek developed this model of gamer chair that has its cover in polyurethane with details in carbon fiber. Its reclining backrest can be laid at an angle of up to 180º, offering the comfort and practicality that gamers need in their games. It also has height adjustment for the chair and arms, and is capable of supporting up to 140 kg.



