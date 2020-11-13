Black Friday 2020: the most desired smartwatches

Black Friday Brasil will take place on November 27 and, as in other editions, will bring promotions to the most diverse segments.

At that time, electronics and smart devices end up attracting the public’s attention as a way to earn good discounts before Christmas. In the group, smartwatches and smartbands fell in favor with our consumers.

Looking for your ideal model? We have put together great waterproof and heart monitor options for you to buy!

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3

The Galaxy Watch 3 enters the South Korean giant’s premium line, following the classic and robust design style for all genres. Its bracelet is covered with leather, while its head has a revolving crown and material of military durability.

It still has more than 40 display themes, 247 mAh battery and Samsung Health Monitor app. The latter is enhanced with blood pressure, oxygen, sleep (REM cycles) and fall arrest (emergency call) sensors.

It also offers more than 120 training programs, GPS, as well as an algorithm to measure and guide the best running exercises. Like a playlist? It allows you to control music via Spotify.

Apple Watch Series 5, 44 mm

This Apple Watch Series should reach Black Friday offers with more discount, especially with the launch of the sixth generation, which for now has a very high price. The predecessor comes standard with an always-on retina display, combined with more than 100 display options.

The model has an autonomy of 18 hours and promises to play more than 60 million songs or podcasts saved on Apple Music. Famous for saving lives around the world, it features a noise sensor, menstrual cycle and fall detector with emergency call.

They complete their differentials, the fact of having a compass (GPS), possibility of making calls and sending messages. One drawback is the fact that it is only compatible with branded devices.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2

The second generation of Galaxy Watch Active appears as a top-of-the-line option a little more affordable in the sports / casual category. With a circular shape, it received a stainless steel / aluminum finish (depending on the model) and a customizable screen.

In the internal features, it has seven training settings, including manual mode, calorie monitor and step counter. Among its advantages is the option of a stress sensor, whose objective is to provide breathing and relaxation activities.

The model also allows control of cell phone buttons, connection via NFC, answering calls and music streaming (Spotify). In terms of autonomy, it promises around 60 hours of duration (340 mAh).



