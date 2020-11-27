Black Friday 2020: the best discounts on computers

We continue in ‘Black Week’, the week in which Black Friday will take place this year 2020, which will be this coming Friday, November 27. Yesterday we told you about the offers on Android and iPhone mobiles, by stores like Media Mark and K-Tuin, and today we focus on computer equipment, laptops, Macs and desktop PCs.

Thinking of changing teams? These are the discounts you can find today:

Manzana

As is often the case, Apple follows its own current, and instead of being already discounted, it prefers to apply its special promotions on the same day of the event. Thus, Apple’s Black Friday starts on the same Black Friday, and lasts for 4 days until midnight on Monday 30. Their offers will be up to 150 euros, but they will not be applied immediately on the product to buy, but if you buy an Apple device that is on sale, you pay its full price in exchange for the amount that they were going to discount they give you in a gift card to spend at the Apple Store.

If you are looking for a computer, this year’s MacBook Air Retina with Intel chipset and the 13-inch MacBook Pro with 2 Thunderbolt ports (Intel) are discounted by 50 euros and will only be available until the stock runs out. The 16 ” MacBook Pro as well as the 21.5 ” iMac have a discount of 150 euros.

ASUS

The electronic device manufacturer Asus also signs up for Black Friday on its website, with a reduction in a catalog that currently covers thirty devices including laptops and desktops. In this way, we find discounts ranging from 50-80 euros in mid-range equipment to discounts of 100, 200 and even 600 in Gaming laptops such as the ASUS Rog Strix G17, which goes from worth € 2,099 to € 1,499.

Lenovo

The Chinese technology multinational puts a good part of its catalog of laptops and computers on discount with offers of up to a maximum of 17% on the current price. Summarizing them all is almost impossible because we are talking about almost 300 devices. Here are the links for each section, and filters according to the size, power or price you are looking for:

Essential & Ultrathin Laptops: 126 Devices On Sale

Professional Laptops: 83 devices on sale

Chromebooks and Convertibles: 27 Devices on Sale

Gaming laptops: 13 devices on sale

Desktop Computers: 13 devices on sale

HP

Another world-renowned technological manufacturer, HP also has a large part of its reduced catalog, whether you are looking for a normal laptop, a more powerful one or professional system for your company or work with ‘All-in-One’ desktop computers. All with discounts ranging from 80 euros to other brutal ones of more than 500 euros, such as the HP EliteBook 840 G7 laptop, which goes from costing 1,606 euros to 1,063 €.



