Black Friday 2020: the best deals on mobiles

We continue in the ‘Black Week’, the week in which Black Friday will take place this year 2020, which will be next Friday the 27th, being one of the most demanded items these days are smartphones. And it is that with so many offers and discounts it is ideal if you have / want to change your mobile or if you are going to buy one as a gift. Here are the best offers on brands like Samsung, Xiaomi, Huawei or Apple:

Samsung

Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: 890.85 euros

Samsung Galaxy S20 F: 585.86 euros

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite: 399 euros

Samsung Galaxy A42 5G: 299 euros

Samsung Galaxy A20s: 139 euros

Samsung Galaxy A31: 199 euros

Samsung Galaxy M21: 179 euros

Samsung Galaxy M11: 135 euros

Media Markt

Samsung Galaxy S20 ULTRA 5G: € 899 before € 1,359

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: € 699, before € 750

Samsung Galaxy A71: € 329, before € 469

Samsung A51: € 239, before € 369

Samsung A31: € 199, before € 299

Samsung Galaxy A20E: € 135, before € 159

Apple

Amazon

iPhone 11 Pro Max (Refurbished): 999 euros

Media Markt

iPhone 11 64GB: € 599, before € 809

iPhone SE 2nd Gen 64GB: € 399, was € 489

K-Tuin

iPhone 12 mini: from 784 euros, to € 809, 6% (3% direct + 3% K-tuin money for other purchases)

iPhone 12: from € 881, before € 909, 6% (3% direct + 3% K-tuin money)

iPhone 11: from € 668, before € 689, 6% (3% direct + 3% K-tuin money)

iPhone SE 64GB and 128GB: from € 469, before € 489, 8% (4% direct + 4% K-tuin money)

iPhone SE 256: from € 626, before € 659, 10% (5% direct + 5% K-tuin money)

iPhone Xr: from € 571, before € 589, 6% (3% direct + 3% K-tuin money)

iPhone XS Max 64GB Silver and Gray: € 749

Xiaomi

Amazon

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro: 549 euros

Xiaomi Black Shark 2 Pro: 429 euros

Media Markt

Xiaomi Redmi 9: € 129, before € 179

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9: € 179, before € 249

Xiaomi Mi 10: € 499, before € 799

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro: € 229, before € 299

OnePlus

OnePlus N100: 149 euros



