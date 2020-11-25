Black Friday 2020: the best deals on mobiles

We continue in the ‘Black Week’, the week in which Black Friday will take place this year 2020, which will be next Friday the 27th, being one of the most demanded items these days are smartphones. And it is that with so many offers and discounts it is ideal if you have / want to change your mobile or if you are going to buy one as a gift. Here are the best offers on brands like Samsung, Xiaomi, Huawei or Apple:
Samsung
Amazon
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: 890.85 euros
Samsung Galaxy S20 F: 585.86 euros
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite: 399 euros
Samsung Galaxy A42 5G: 299 euros
Samsung Galaxy A20s: 139 euros
Samsung Galaxy A31: 199 euros
Samsung Galaxy M21: 179 euros
Samsung Galaxy M11: 135 euros
Media Markt
Samsung Galaxy S20 ULTRA 5G: € 899 before € 1,359
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: € 699, before € 750
Samsung Galaxy A71: € 329, before € 469
Samsung A51: € 239, before € 369
Samsung A31: € 199, before € 299
Samsung Galaxy A20E: € 135, before € 159
Apple
Amazon
iPhone 11 Pro Max (Refurbished): 999 euros
Media Markt
iPhone 11 64GB: € 599, before € 809
iPhone SE 2nd Gen 64GB: € 399, was € 489
K-Tuin
iPhone 12 mini: from 784 euros, to € 809, 6% (3% direct + 3% K-tuin money for other purchases)
iPhone 12: from € 881, before € 909, 6% (3% direct + 3% K-tuin money)
iPhone 11: from € 668, before € 689, 6% (3% direct + 3% K-tuin money)
iPhone SE 64GB and 128GB: from € 469, before € 489, 8% (4% direct + 4% K-tuin money)
iPhone SE 256: from € 626, before € 659, 10% (5% direct + 5% K-tuin money)
iPhone Xr: from € 571, before € 589, 6% (3% direct + 3% K-tuin money)
iPhone XS Max 64GB Silver and Gray: € 749
Xiaomi
Amazon
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro: 549 euros
Xiaomi Black Shark 2 Pro: 429 euros
Media Markt
Xiaomi Redmi 9: € 129, before € 179
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9: € 179, before € 249
Xiaomi Mi 10: € 499, before € 799
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro: € 229, before € 299
OnePlus
OnePlus N100: 149 euros