Black Friday 2020: tablets that are worth it

Do you already know when Black Friday is? November has already become known as the ideal month for those who want to save on holiday shopping. With several discounted products, the date is set for November 27th and you can check the best Black Friday offers through the full coverage of Tecmundo.

And taking advantage of the fact that we are already in November, which is when Black Friday starts on many websites, how about taking advantage of it to keep an eye on some tablet models. From the entry options to iPads with pen, check out a selection for different tastes and uses that can be found at cheaper prices during Black Friday Brazil.

Philco P10 Tablet, 32GB

A good entry model, for those who want a tablet to use on a daily basis, this model from Philco comes with a basic configuration, but that meets the most common needs. With 2 GB of RAM, it can access websites and streaming services without much difficulty, being a good option for those who want to watch movies on Netflix with a screen bigger than a cell phone. Here, it’s 10 inches with 1280×800 resolution.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 2019 Tablet

Another interesting entry option is the Galaxy Tab A, which has 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage, being compatible with a Micro SD card up to 512 GB. Its advantage over the previous model is on the screen, with 1920 by 1200 pixel resolution, offering a better experience for those who want to consume films and series. It also has a battery of 6,150 mAh, to take more time away from the plug, either to watch videos or just to browse the internet.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A Tablet with S Pen

Also on models with 32 GB of internal storage, this one has the S Pen as a highlight. This makes it a more interactive and ideal option for those who want to work with content creation and editing. It also has the differential of 3 GB of RAM, allowing it to work with more than one application in a faster way. All this on a tablet with an 8-inch screen with 1920×1200 resolution.



