Black Friday 2020: speakers to keep an eye on

The day of Black Friday 2020 will be November 27, but several e-commerces are already preparing and making available advance offers.

To help you prepare for Black Friday day, we have made a list of the best Bluetooth speakers for you to liven up parties, meet friends or just enjoy a good song. There are several options, for all tastes and also for all budgets. Check out.

Motorola Sonic Play 150 Bluetooth Speaker

Small, light and portable, this speaker is easy to carry anywhere and offers a very good audio experience. There are three options for listening: via Bluetooth, through the AUX-in port or with the integrated FM radio. Bluetooth 4.1 has a range of up to 15 meters and the battery works on a single charge for up to four hours

Pulse Bluetooth SP230 Speaker

The Multilaser Pulse SP230 is an inexpensive, portable and compact speaker. It has a resistant finish (for external use) with wooden details and a leather handle. It can be connected via Bluetooth or P2 cable. It has 30W of power and a battery with autonomy for six hours, which also works as a powerbank.

JBL Go 2 Bluetooth Speaker

Very popular on Black Friday, the JBL Go 2 box is the size of a soap and can be carried in your pocket. The model is waterproof, IPX7 certified, and its battery lasts up to five hours away from the outlets. This JBL box also offers 3 W RMS of power, several color options and built-in microphone to answer calls on the cell phone.



