Black Friday 2020: smart devices to keep an eye on

November 27, 2020 is Black Friday and this is the perfect opportunity to invest in technology products for your home. However, even if the official date is only at the end of the month, some offers are already appearing, and our tip is to follow the prices from now on to take advantage of the best promotions.

And if you want to know everything that’s going to happen this year, be sure to follow TecMundo’s full coverage to take advantage of the best Black Friday offers.

In this matter we selected smart gadgets for you to keep an eye on this Black Friday 2020. Check it out.

Yeelight E27 Smart Bulb

For those who want to have better control of lighting in the home, this smart lamp is an excellent option. With brightness, temperature and color adjustment through the cell phone, it does not depend on any other device to control the light, just connect the lamp directly to your wi-fi network. In addition, it is also compatible with Android, IOS, Alexa and Google Assistant.

RGB + W Smart Lamp, HI by Geonav

Another option for those who want to take advantage of Black Friday in Brazil to invest in a smart wi-fi lamp. This model allows you to choose from 16 million RGB colors, to personalize the house the way you see fit. It even comes with a schedule of times and scenarios, to make the house even more fun, and all of this can be controlled with simple cell phone commands, to switch on, off, dim and change color, directly by the application or by voice command. .

Smart Socket, RSmart

Another very useful resource for those who want to make a technological upgrade in the home is the smart socket. This model stands out for its easy installation, which allows you to turn your electronic devices on and off using your cell phone. In addition, it is also possible to monitor consumption in real time, so you know how to improve the economy at home.



