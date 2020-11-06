Black Friday 2020: refrigerator options for you to buy

Black Friday 2020 starts on the 27th of November, and TecMundo will provide full coverage of the event, with live and selection of the best offers. You can now check out our special page with content for the Black Friday heating and take advantage of early offers.

To help you prepare for the event, we made a selection with the most popular refrigerators on the market, which are worth keeping an eye on to pay the lowest price on Black Friday in Brazil. Want to know what the best refrigerator for your pocket and needs? Check out.

Refrigerator Electrolux RE31

This Electrolux refrigerator is ideal for single people or small families, as it has only 240 liters: it is small on the outside, but spacious on the inside. In addition, it is very economical, having the Procel A energy consumption seal, and defrosting with the push of a button, in addition to the temperature adjustment button on the outside.

It also has canisters, egg holders and a dedicated shelf for bottles.

Refrigerator Consul Cycle Defrost

Another compact model to keep an eye on Black Friday is the Consul refrigerator, which offers space optimized for families of up to 3 people. There are 334 liters in all, and the freezer has 76 liters and an independent door. It has a Procel A seal, has a reversible door (adapts to different environments), egg holder for 18 units and the freezer defrost is of the Cycle Defrost type, that is, it needs to be carried out manually twice a year, to prevent the accumulation of ice.

Fridge Electrolux DF42

This Electrolux refrigerator is ideal for those who do not give up internal space and practicality. It has 382 liters in all, with a 94 liter frost free freezer. The model has removable and retractable shelves (including in the freezer), which facilitates the cleaning and organization of products.

Economical, it has a Procel A seal, egg holders, bottle holders (up to 3.3 liters) with lock, can holders, Blue Touch panel (allows you to control the refrigerator’s functions easily, and without having to open the door) and Turbo Freeze feature.



