Black Friday 2020 price comparison

In the most atypical year that we have lived in decades, all events are being equally atypical, including the usual pre-Christmas shopping period in which the biggest deals of the year are given. But this 2020, some websites have mixed Singles Day, Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday, and in the case of for example Amazon, everything has been more than a month of pre-Black Friday offers until reaching this week, at Friday 27, which will mark Black Friday 2020.

And although many started last Friday, other websites, platforms, stores and shopping centers have started today with discounts and offers. Going through them one by one is truly impossible, and it is easy to believe that you have caught a good offer when elsewhere it turns out to be better. For this we bring you these price comparators, either through web pages or mobile apps:

Idéalo – Price comparison

To recognize real bargains, it is useful to consult tools such as the price history of the product that interests you. It will allow you to see how the price of each product has changed in the last year and, based on fluctuations and the current trend, you will be able to see when is the best time to buy. And above all, if it is worth it on Black Friday because it has a great discount or you are already waiting for the post-Christmas sales.

This is what the Idéalo comparator app does, which has a price history, and if you search for something like a Nintendo Switch console for example, you will see the evolution of its price and where it is cheaper.

Offertia

Of the best valued, Ofertia is an app that covers a wide spectrum and allows you to view catalogs and brochures of almost 100,000 stores without having papers at home. From neighborhood stores, supermarkets, home or electronics catalogs to the most popular stores, such as:

Carrefour

Mercadona

decathlon

Primark

The English Court

IKEA

Media Markt

Leroy Merlin

Day

Aldi

H&M

Hypercor

Bricodepot

Mango

Caprabo

Clarel

To field

Bricomart

Worten

Aki

Lidl

Makro

The Plaza de Dia

The mermaid

The best thing is that if we are interested in a particular offer, the app itself will remind us if it is about to expire.



