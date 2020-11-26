Black Friday 2020 on PC Gaming: The best offers

We detail great offers that you can find on gaming and PC peripherals during Black Friday 2020, already available throughout this week.

Black Friday 2020 has already kicked off and therefore we can find a good number of offers and discounts related to video games. In MeriStation you will find them all detailed and divided by categories and stores (GAME, Amazon, MediaMarkt…), so in this piece we will focus on compiling great proposals related to PC Gaming and the peripherals that we currently have available.

Great deals on computers for Black Friday 2020

Asus TUF Gaming F15 FX506LH-BQ116 Intel Core i7-10870H / 16GB / 1TB SSD / GTX1650 / 15.6 “for € 899 (instead of € 1199) in PC Components

MSI Modern 14 B11SB-009XES Intel Core i7-1165G7 / 16GB / 512GB SSD / MX450 / 14 “for € 999 (instead of € 1249) in PC Components

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 15ADA05, 15.6 “Full-HD, AMD Ryzen ™ 5 3500U, 8GB, 512SSD, Radeon Vega 8, W 10 Home for € 499 (instead of € 569) at MediaMarkt

Gaming laptop – Acer AN515-55-59E7, 15.6 “Full-HD, Intel® Core ™ i5-10300H, 8 GB, 512SSD, GTX 1650, FreeDOS for € 679.15 (instead of € 799) at MediaMarkt

MSI GF63 THIN 10SCXR-042XES – I7-10750H – GTX 1650 MAX Q – 16GB – 1TB SSD – 15.6 “FHD 60HZ – FREE DOS – GAMING LAPTOP for € 999 (instead of € 1199) at GAME

ASUS ROG STRIX G531GU-AL003T – I7 9750H – GTX 1660TI 6GB – 8GB – 512GB SSD – 15.6 “FHD 120HZ – W10 for € 1029 (instead of € 1299) at GAME

Great deals on keyboards for Black Friday 2020

Newskill Serike TKL Mechanical Gaming Keyboard Full RGB Switch Red for € 39.95 in PC Components

Razer Cynosa Lite Black Backlit Gaming Keyboard for € 30 (instead of € 49.99) on PC Components

Razer Ornata V2 Gaming Keyboard, Mechanical Membrane Keyboard with Razer Chroma RGB Lighting, Mechanical Switch, ES Layout, Black for € 79.90 (instead of € 109.99) at Amazon



