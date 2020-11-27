Black Friday 2020 on Nintendo Switch: all offers on games

We collected some of the most interesting Black Friday deals for Nintendo Switch, both hardware and software.

In a Christmas in which the new consoles will have less prominence than they should – due to lack of stock, not demand – Nintendo Switch rises again as one of the most succulent devices on the market. The Kyoto hybrid, which turned 3 in 2020, continues to offer a varied video game catalog. Considering its excellent sales, it still has a long way to go in the years to come. And now that Black Friday 2020 is here, maybe it’s a good time to grab the sale console.

At MeriStation we have prepared a selection of offers focused on the different Nintendo Switch packs and their discounted video games. They are titles like The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition, Astral Chain, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Borderlands: Legendary Collection, Pokémon Sword and Shield and much more.

Console deals on GAME and Amazon for Black Friday 2020

Pack Nintendo Switch Lite + Animal Crossing + 3 months subscription to Nintendo Switch Online for 199.90 euros

Nintendo Switch Fortnite Edition + Super Mario 3D All-Stars Pack for 349.95 euros

Nintendo Switch + Super Mario 3D All-Stars pack for 349.95 euros

Nintendo Switch, Joy-Con, Blue and Red Pack + Captain Tsubasa and Sonic Mania (download codes) for 359 euros

Nintendo Switch Fortnite Edition for 329 euros

Game offers on GAME and Amazon and MediaMarkt for BlackFriday 2020

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for 49.95 euros

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for 49.90 euros

Animal Crossing: New Horizons for 45.90 euros

Super Mario 3D All-Stars for 45.90 euros

Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champion for 44.90 euros

Astral Chain for 39.95 euros

FIFA 21 Legacy Edition for 39.95 euros

Pokémon Sword / Shield for 39.95 euros

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition for 39.95 euros

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy for 35.90 euros

NBA 2K21 for 32.50 euros

Borderlands: Legendary Collection for 29.95 euros

Bioshock Collection for 29.95 euros

Dragon Ball FighterZ for 26.90 euros

Final Fantasy X – X-2 Remaster for 24.95 euros

Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle for 24.95 euros

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 for Nintendo Switch for 22.23 euros

PlaneScape Torment + IceWind Dale Enhanced Edition for 17.95 euros



