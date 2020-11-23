Black Friday 2020 on Media Markt: the best deals

Undoubtedly one of the pioneering chains in bringing the concept of Black Friday to Spain both in its physical stores and on its website, Media Markt is a veteran in the ‘Black Friday’ fight. And like every year, a large part of its catalog is attached to the festival of offers and discounts.

Starting just today, November 23, the web is abuzz with sales on thousands of products until next Sunday, November 29 -which makes us suspect that it will celebrate Cyber ​​Monday on Monday 30-, as you can see by entering the Black Friday section in his web page. Here are the most outstanding ones, also included in their catalog:

Mobile Deals

iPhone

iPhone 11 64GB: € 599, before € 809

iPhone SE 2nd Gen 64GB: € 399, was € 489

Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S20 ULTRA 5G: € 899 before € 1,359

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: € 699, before € 750

Samsung Galaxy A71: € 329, before € 469

Samsung A51: € 239, before € 369

Samsung A31: € 199, before € 299

Samsung Galaxy A20E: € 135, before € 159

Xiaomi

Xiaomi Redmi 9: € 129, before € 179

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9: € 179, before € 249

Xiaomi Mi 10: € 499, before € 799

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro: € 229, before € 299

Oppo

Oppo A52: € 149, before € 219

Oppo Find X2 Lite: € 289, before € 499

Oppo Find X2 Pro: € 889, before € 1,199

Huawei

Huawei P40 Lite: € 199, before € 279

Huawei P40 Lite 5G: € 299, before € 399

Huawei P30 Lite: € 205, before € 329

Huawei P40: € 499, before € 799

Apple Deals

Macbook Air 13 “Z0YJ2 256GB SSD i5 8GB RAM: € 1,099, was € 1,199

AirPods 2 True Wireless: € 135, was € 179

Apple Watch series 6 40mm: € 379, was € 429

Apple Watch SE 44mm: € 279, was € 329

TV offers

Samsung

Samsung QLED UHD 4K Q60TAUXXC 60 ”: for € 799, before € 1,199

Samsung QLED UHD 4K 55 ”: € 599, before € 999

Samsung QLED 55 “QE55Q82TATXXC: € 899, before € 1,529

LG

LG 65NANO906 65 ”4K UHD HDR IA: for € 999, before € 1,199 and you get € 100 back

LG OLED55CX5LB: € 1,199, before € 1,799 and you get € 50 back

LG 55NANO956NA.AEU: € 1,499, before € 1,799

LG LED 4K 43UN73006LC.AEU 43 ”: € 349, before € 399

TCL

55 ”TCL 55P715 4K UHD HDR IA Smart TV: € 299, was € 449

Deals on Laptops

Lenovo ideapad 3 15ADA05: € 499, before € 569

Surface Pro 7+ Type Cover: € 799, was € 1,148

HP 16-A0014NS W10 Gaming Laptop: € 1,019, was € 1,199

Huawei Matebook D15 W10: € 649, before € 749

Chromebook 14A-NA0004NS Chrome OS: € 249, was € 299



