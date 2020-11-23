Black Friday 2020 on Media Markt: the best deals

Undoubtedly one of the pioneering chains in bringing the concept of Black Friday to Spain both in its physical stores and on its website, Media Markt is a veteran in the ‘Black Friday’ fight. And like every year, a large part of its catalog is attached to the festival of offers and discounts.
Starting just today, November 23, the web is abuzz with sales on thousands of products until next Sunday, November 29 -which makes us suspect that it will celebrate Cyber Monday on Monday 30-, as you can see by entering the Black Friday section in his web page. Here are the most outstanding ones, also included in their catalog:
Mobile Deals
iPhone
iPhone 11 64GB: € 599, before € 809
iPhone SE 2nd Gen 64GB: € 399, was € 489
Samsung
Samsung Galaxy S20 ULTRA 5G: € 899 before € 1,359
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: € 699, before € 750
Samsung Galaxy A71: € 329, before € 469
Samsung A51: € 239, before € 369
Samsung A31: € 199, before € 299
Samsung Galaxy A20E: € 135, before € 159
Xiaomi
Xiaomi Redmi 9: € 129, before € 179
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9: € 179, before € 249
Xiaomi Mi 10: € 499, before € 799
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro: € 229, before € 299
Oppo
Oppo A52: € 149, before € 219
Oppo Find X2 Lite: € 289, before € 499
Oppo Find X2 Pro: € 889, before € 1,199
Huawei
Huawei P40 Lite: € 199, before € 279
Huawei P40 Lite 5G: € 299, before € 399
Huawei P30 Lite: € 205, before € 329
Huawei P40: € 499, before € 799
Apple Deals
Macbook Air 13 “Z0YJ2 256GB SSD i5 8GB RAM: € 1,099, was € 1,199
AirPods 2 True Wireless: € 135, was € 179
Apple Watch series 6 40mm: € 379, was € 429
Apple Watch SE 44mm: € 279, was € 329
TV offers
Samsung
Samsung QLED UHD 4K Q60TAUXXC 60 ”: for € 799, before € 1,199
Samsung QLED UHD 4K 55 ”: € 599, before € 999
Samsung QLED 55 “QE55Q82TATXXC: € 899, before € 1,529
LG
LG 65NANO906 65 ”4K UHD HDR IA: for € 999, before € 1,199 and you get € 100 back
LG OLED55CX5LB: € 1,199, before € 1,799 and you get € 50 back
LG 55NANO956NA.AEU: € 1,499, before € 1,799
LG LED 4K 43UN73006LC.AEU 43 ”: € 349, before € 399
TCL
55 ”TCL 55P715 4K UHD HDR IA Smart TV: € 299, was € 449
Deals on Laptops
Lenovo ideapad 3 15ADA05: € 499, before € 569
Surface Pro 7+ Type Cover: € 799, was € 1,148
HP 16-A0014NS W10 Gaming Laptop: € 1,019, was € 1,199
Huawei Matebook D15 W10: € 649, before € 749
Chromebook 14A-NA0004NS Chrome OS: € 249, was € 299