Black Friday 2020 on Amazon: the best offers

Promotions and offers on video games through Amazon start on the occasion of Black Friday. The best options on PS4, Xbox One and Switch.

Black Friday is warming up. What was once just a day has turned into a full week of offers, discounts and promotions that, from Amazon, is going to be quite aggressive. From November 20 to 30, that is, from this Friday and for no less than ten days, thousands of products will be on sale, games and consoles included. We review the best offers in video games for PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

The best deals on PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch games at Amazon

As we see in the Amazon offers and accessories section, video games are currently the main protagonists, with titles such as GTA 5, Final Fantasy VII Remake, Trials of Mana, Crash Team Racing: Nitro Fueled or Kingdom Hearts 3 at a very reasonable price. below usual.

For a few days we will not see discounts on the purchase of consoles, so for now we have to settle for what we see below. As you can see, we leave the game in question, its platform, price on offer with a direct link to Amazon.com and the discount applied if it has been reflected on the product page of this chain.

Final Fantasy VII Remake (PS4) for 39.99 euros (25% discount)

Trials of Mana (Nintendo Switch) for 29.95 euros (40% discount)

Grand Theft Auto V – Premium Edition (PS4) for 18.90 euros

Red Dead Redemption 2 (PS4 / Xbox One) for 25.82 euros

Crash Team Racing: Nitro Fueled (PS4) for 22.90 euros (43% discount)

Spyro Reignited Trilogy (Nintendo Switch) for 28.99 euros

Spyro Reignited Trilogy (PS4 / Xbox One) for 24.90 euros (17% discount)

BioShock: The collection for (Nintendo Switch) 27.90 euros

Borderlands Legendary Collection (Nintendo Switch) for 27.43 euros

Kingdom Hearts 3 (PS4) for 14.90 euros (25% discount)

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (Xbox One) for 29.90 euros (12% discount)

Life is Strange (PS4) for 14.95 euros (25% discount)

The Outer Worlds for 19.90 euros



