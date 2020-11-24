Black Friday 2020: notebooks that are on the rise

While Black Friday doesn’t start, how about starting to choose the products you want to take home with the best discounts? If you are looking for the perfect notebook price for you, but have not yet decided on the model, you can start with the list we have prepared.

And for those who still don’t know when Black Friday is, or when Black Friday begins, you can follow the full coverage of Tecmundo, which will present the best promotions, so you don’t miss out on anything that will happen with a discount this year.

Acer Aspire 3 A315-34-C6ZS Notebook, Intel Celeron N4000

A basic option for everyday life, this is a model for those looking for a cheaper notebook, to perform the most basic activities. For this, it has Intel’s entry processor, the Celeron N4000, and 4GB of RAM. Its main highlight is the HD with 1 TB of storage, ideal for saving files without worrying about space. The 15.6-inch screen, with HD resolution, is enough to watch videos, but without great detail.

Multilaser Legacy Book PC232 Notebook, Intel Celeron N3350

Those who prefer a notebook to study that is faster, but do not want a very powerful option, can keep an eye on this model with an SSD of 120 GB of internal storage. This already makes it access files and start Windows faster. Its screen is slightly smaller and it also has 4 GB of RAM and an Intel Celeron processor.

Asus X543UA Notebook, Intel Core i3

For those who prefer a notebook that can go a little beyond the most basic functions, the ideal is to opt for a model with an i3 processor, or higher. This is the case of the Asus X543UA, which still has 1 TB of storage on your hard drive, so there is no lack of space for your files, and has IceCool technology, which helps to increase the notebook’s heat dissipation efficiency.

Dell Inspiron 3000 I14 Notebook, Intel Core i3

A Linux option to keep an eye on Black Friday. This Dell model also has a 128 GB SSD, 4 GB of RAM and the Intel Core i3 processor. Its 14-inch anti-glare screen has HD resolution, making it great for outdoors and brighter.



