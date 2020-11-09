Black Friday 2020: Motorola phones to put in the cart

The day of Black Friday Brazil will be November 27 and promises to bring many offers for you to save on electronics and other products. Here at TecMundo we have started the heater with an exclusive section, full of lives on YouTube and IGTV, as well as coupons, news and tips for you to organize your purchases with convenience.

Cell phones are usually well targeted by Brazilian consumers, after all it is a necessary item with considerable value, so it is worth seeking discounts.

And among the most popular brands is Motorola, which has a wide range of models to suit almost every budget and taste. Want to switch devices and save? Check out great options to consider on your list!

Motorola Moto E6s, 32GB

This Motorola cell phone is the most suitable for those who need useful resources for day to day. With a simple and attractive design, it offers a good-sized screen (6.1 ” HD +) and an ultra-wide format, favoring the viewing of video content.

The device also has a dual rear camera, with 13 MP and 2 MP sensors, while in front the selfie lens is 5 MP. Thus, this set will not deliver extremely advanced images in detail and versatility, but it serves simple needs well.

The performance here is aligned with the cost of the device, that is, it can handle any activity that does not require high processing. The 3000 mAh battery is suitable for moderate use, especially since it does not have a fast charge.

Motorola Moto G9 Play, 64GB

The Moto G9 Play has the perfect balance for any task, accompanied by a reasonable price compared to the top of the line. The highlights here are the slightly larger screen (6.5 ” HD +) and the 5,000 mAh battery with 20W fast charging support.

Through the Snapdragon 662 chip and 4 GB RAM, the device offers adequate capacity to run any app, including popular games, such as Free Fire. In the cameras, it guarantees a little more rich details and effects options, thanks to the trio of sensors of 48 MP, 2 MP (depth) and 2 MP (macro). In turn, the 8 MP selfie lens is not the most powerful in the segment, but it delivers reasonable photos.

Motorola One Hyper, 128GB

Moto One Hyper is a perfect phone to buy on Black Friday 2020 if you want to have ample storage space, big screen, more advanced selfie camera – without leaving the price aside. Because it was designed with a pop-up module, the front area of ​​6.5 ” FHD + does not interfere with notches, making it ideal for viewing in general.

Another positive point is its 32 MP lens, capable of recording Full HD videos. At the rear, the 64 MP and 8 MP duo have the advantage of making wider captures, thanks to the second ultra-wide sensor. The set also benefits from Quad Pixel and Night Vision technology, promising sharper and brighter images, even in the darkest environments.

Overall, the smartphone will run any app without the risk of choking, but don’t expect the capability of a top of the line. The 4,000 mAh battery, on the other hand, has the great additional power of 45W, delivering faster charging.



