Black Friday 2020 | MicroSD cards with great discounts

We review the best deals on memory cards that we can use on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite. Types, capacities and prices.

Black Friday seems like one of the best times of the year to buy memory cards that we can use on our Nintendo Switch. Nintendo’s successful hybrid console, as well as the family’s portable-only solution, Nintendo Switch Lite, come with 32GB of internal storage, insufficient capacity for many players as digital games are increasingly ingrained in our day-to-day lives. . We review the best deals on microSD memory cards for Nintendo Switch.

Depending on how much memory we are looking for, we will then collect different configurations, from 32 GB through 64 GB, 128 GB, 256 GB and even 400 GB. At the end of this article we indicate what types of cards are compatible with the console and what all these nomenclatures mean, broadly speaking.

You may also be interested in:

The best Black Friday deals on games and consoles on Amazon

The best Black Friday deals on games and consoles at GAME

The best Black Friday deals on games and consoles on Media Markt

Black Friday 2020 on PS4: “Essential Offers” on PS Store; compatible with PS5

Best deals on microSD cards compatible with Nintendo Switch

32 GB microSDHC UHS-I memory card with SD adapter for 5.99 euros

Transcend USD300S 64GB microSD card, Class 10, U1, A1, up to 95 MBs of Read for 8.75 euros

128 GB microSDHC UHS-I memory card with SD adapter for 17.00 euros, read speed up to 100 MB / s, Class 10, U1 and A1

200 GB Ultra Micro SDXC Memory Card with up to 100 MB / s for 37.87 euros, Class 10, U1 and A1

256 GB microSDXC memory card with SD adapter, read speed up to 100 MB / s for 29.89 euros, Class 10, U1 and A1

Silicon Power – MicroSDXC UHS-3 Memory Card (256 GB, FBE-SU256GBSTXDU3V20EU) for 34.99 euros

All offers have an Amazon affiliate link.

You can check all the news related to Black Friday (offers, promotions and more) in this link

What cards are compatible with the Switch?

As confirmed by Nintendo in its official portal dedicated to the technical specifications of Switch, the console is compatible with microSD, microSDHC and microSDXC memory cards up to 2TB. These storage units can be Class 2, Class 4, Class 6 and Class 10. This number indicates the speed (in MB / s) of the card: the fastest is the one with the highest numbering. Therefore, we are talking about the writing speed per second in Megabytes. Regarding the denomination of each type, it is the following:

SD: Secure Digital (from 1MB to 2GB)

SDHC: Secure Digital High Capacity (from 4GB to 32GB)

SDXC: Secure Digital eXtended Capacity (from 32GB to 2TB / 2,000GB)



