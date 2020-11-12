Black Friday 2020: LG phones that will be successful

Black Friday Brasil starts on November 27 and you can now follow the full coverage of TecMundo, with a page with a timer, selection of offers that are already appearing, special content and much more.

If you are going to take advantage of the promotions period to buy a new smartphone, Black Friday 2020 is the best time. For today, we list some of the LG models that are worth tracking and paying at a discount. Check out.

LG K40S

The LG K40S is an entry-level smartphone, but brings some of the most useful current features, such as a large screen, 6.1 ”TFT LCD and HD + resolution, dual rear camera with ultra wide secondary sensor, front camera with portrait mode and fingerprint reader.

The device has a MediaTek chip, 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage. It is not suitable for running multiple apps at the same time or heavy games, nor does it support the installation of many applications. The battery has 3,500 mAh and it accepts microSD cards up to 2 TB.

LG K22 Plus

Another model to keep an eye on on Black Friday is the LG K22 Plus smartphone, which features a 6.2 ”IPS LCD screen with HD + resolution, in addition to the Qualcomm QM215 chip, 3 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage, which it is already more suitable for those who need to install more apps.

This device runs some popular games well, but the experience will not be cool with heavier games. The front camera has 5 MP, and the rear has 13 and 2 MP. The battery has 3000 mAh. A negative point is the absence of a fingerprint reader.

LG K51S

The LG K51S is an inexpensive intermediary, which features a MediaTek chip, 3 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage. The TFT LCD screen has 6.55 ”and HD + resolution. It is also not a phone designed to run many apps open at the same time or heavy games.

With a battery of 4,000 mAh, the K51S stands out for its set of cameras, the front with 13 MP, and four rear sensors (32 + 5 + 2 + 2 MP), one main, one ultra wide, one for photos in the portrait mode and one for macro shots.



