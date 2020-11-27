Black Friday 2020 in video games and consoles

We review the most interesting offers this Black Friday in some of the large chain stores in Spain. PS4, Nintendo Switch, and more.

Black Friday is here and it does so with thousands of offers on all kinds of products, also consoles and video games. As we have been doing in recent days with GAME, Amazon, Media Markt or the PS Store, it is the turn of other major chains in Spain where consoles and video games are also sold. In this case, Fnac, El Corte Inglés and Carrefour, which may be the only options you have near your home.

Both in the store itself and on its website, Fnac, El Corte Inglés and Carrefour offer very aggressive discounts on video games for PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch, including packs of the most interesting for this Christmas like that Nintendo Switch Lite combo with Animal Crossing: New Horizons for 199 euros.

But not only that, but also a PS4 pack with FIFA 21 or Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales for 299 euros and as many classics from Sony’s home console for less than 10 euros. Without further ado, we leave you here below all the offers, the best we have been able to find, although you may find even more bargains.

Great deals on consoles and games at El Corte Inglés

Nintendo Switch Lite + Animal Crossing: New Horizons for 199.99 euros (before 269.90 euros)

Nintendo Switch + Minecraft for 339.90 euros (before 359.90 euros)

500 GB PS4 + Spider-Man: Miles Morales for 299 euros

Xbox One S with two controllers for 249.90 euros (before 299.90 euros)

FIFA 21 for PS4 or Xbox One for 45.90 euros

FIFA 21 for Nintendo Switch for 40.90 euros

The Last of Us Part 2 for PS4 for 39.90 euros

God of War for PS4 for 9.90 euros

Gears 5 for Xbox One for 9.90 euros

Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection for PS4 for 9.90 euros

Great deals on consoles and games at FNAC

Nintendo Switch Neon 2019 for 319.99 euros

FIFA 21 for PS4 for 36.99 euros

NBA 2K21 for PS4 for 29.99 euros

Final Fantasy VII Remake for 39.99 euros

The Last of Us Part 2 for 36.99 euros

Animal Crossing: New Horizons for 49.99 euros



