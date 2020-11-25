Black Friday 2020 in technology | The best offers in Worten

This week is being crazy with the approach of Black Friday. We are very close to Christmas and Kings and for many it is the best time to get some gifts at a good price. The technology department is one of the most requested and that is why we are going to tell you about some of the best offers that you can find in technology in some electronics stores for Black Friday. We will tell you some of the best offers taking into account some of the most interesting segments.

Fnac

The store dedicated to culture and leisure does not miss this opportunity and takes out offers in all its departments. They highlight up to 50% that applies to telephony and computing, 40% in image and 60% in sound. Of course these are maximums since all products do not have the same discount. Still we found some of the following offers:

Computing

Acer Aspire 3 A315-56 15.6 ” Black Laptop for € 594.92

Lenovo ideapad 330-15ICH laptop 15.6 ” Black for € 722.22

Apple MacBook Air 13 “i3 1,1GHz 256GB Space Gray for € 995

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14IIL05 14 ” 2-in-1 Convertible Gray for € 696.92

HP Pavilion TG01-1015ns Black Gaming PC for € 849.92

HP All-in-One 22-df0012ns 21.5 ” White for € 424.92

Telephony

Samsung Galaxy A51 6.5 ” 128GB Blue for € 227

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G 6.5 ” 128GB Green for € 699

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 6.7 ” 256GB Gray for € 899

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro 6.53 ” 128GB Green for € 194

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro 6.67 ” 128GB White for € 229

Huawei P40 6.1 ” 128GB 5G Gold for € 549

Televisions

43 ” LED TV Xiaomi Mi TV 4S 43 4K UHD HDR Smart TV for € 285

49 ” LED TV LG 49UN73006 IA 4K UHD HDR Smart TV for € 399

43 ” LED TV Sony KD-43XH8096 4K UHD HDR Smart TV for € 549

Worten

One of the large stores that operates in our country is Worten. It is the direct competition to Media Markt and it also has its own Black Friday in technology that we are going to take a look at.

Computing

LENOVO Ideapad S145-15IIL laptop for € 397.99

HP 15s-fq1156ns Notebook for € 649.99

HP 15-dw1031ns laptop for € 555

Macbook Air 2020 APPLE Space Gray for € 979.99

Telephony

SAMSUNG Galaxy A31 (6.4 ” – 4 GB – 64 GB – Blue) for € 179.99

XIAOMI Mi Note 10 Lite for € 287.99

Televisions

LG 65UN81006 TV for € 599.99

LG 60UN71006 for € 485.99



