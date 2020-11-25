Black Friday 2020: gaming peripherals to keep an eye on

Black Friday Brasil is just around the corner, and this is the perfect opportunity to upgrade your gamer setup. If you are thinking of buying a mechanical keyboard, mouse or headset, check out some models to keep an eye on when discounts start.

Don’t know when Black Friday is or when Black Friday starts? So, write it down. It’s November 27th, and you can follow TecMundo’s full coverage so you don’t miss out on any promotions.

Havit LED 7.1 Gaming Headset

Headset with coating that helps to reduce external noise, in addition to having memory foam cotton, offering greater comfort to users. Another highlight is the controllable LED, to make games more personalized and interactive. It also has a microphone and volume control on the phone itself.

Razer Kraken X Headset

With a button to mute the microphone and a volume slider, this is a model that will facilitate use during your gameplays. Its ergonomic construction also makes it a light and comfortable model. The tiara is made with soft padding, which helps to relieve pressure on the head, even after long periods of use.

HyperX Cloud II Gamer Headset

Headset that stands out for the technology present in the microphone, which allows noise cancellation and automatic voice amplification. It also features a construction focused on offering more comfort, for having its handle built 100% in memory foam and with synthetic leather cushions.



