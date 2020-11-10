Black Friday 2020: gaming notebooks to keep an eye on

Black Friday 2020 is coming, and among the most highly rated products are gamers notebooks. Fans of electronic games have started paying special attention to laptops, which are increasingly powerful, thin and light.

TecMundo will provide full coverage of the event, including, you can already check our special page with materials, videos and advance offers.

Want to know which promotional gamer notebook is best suited to your needs? So, check out our suggestions.

Dell G3 G3-3590-U10

The cheapest model on our list features an Intel Core i5-9300H processor, GeForce GTX 1050 graphics card (3 GB of GDDR5 memory), 8 GB of RAM, 1 TB HD and Linux operating system. The screen, of the LCD IPS type, has 15.6 ”and Full HD resolution.

This Dell notebook is ideal for light gaming. Its negative points are due to the absence of an SSD and Windows 10 installed by default. As an extra, it features the backlit keyboard. Its minimum weight is 2.34 kg.

Lenovo IdeaPad L340

The IdeaPad L340 comes with an Intel Core i7-9750H processor, GeForce GTX 1050 graphics card (3 GB of GDDR5 memory), 8 GB of RAM, 1 TB HD and Windows 10 Home operating system. The screen, of the LCD IPS type, has 15.6 ”and Full HD resolution.

Due to the GPU, this notebook is suitable for light gaming, but has slightly higher performance than the previous model, since its main chip is more powerful. Its minimum weight is 2.19 kg and it also has a backlit keyboard. The weak point is the lack of an SSD.

Samsung Odyssey NP850XBD

This Samsung notebook has the same processor as the Dell G3, however, it comes with a GeForce GTX 1650 video card (4 GB of GDDR5 memory), 8 GB of RAM, 1 TB HD and Windows 10 Home operating system. The screen is also a 15.6 ”IPS LCD and Full HD resolution. The model manages to run some heavier games, but without abusing high quality graphics.

It has a backlit keyboard, advanced cooling system, but does not have an SSD in the standard configuration.



