Black Friday 2020: Dragon Ball for PS4 with great discounts

We review interesting offers in titles based on two of the most popular manganime of all time, with Goku and Naruto protagonists.

Black Friday does not forget anything, not even the heroes of the most popular manganime universe in the West of all time as well as two of the most deeply rooted figures in the Japanese comic video game: Dragon Ball and Naruto. In this article we are going to collect the best offers and discounts on video games based on both licenses for both PS4 and Nintendo Switch.

At Amazon, a multitude of games are on sale right now, some even at half price, with works that have stood out in recent years both for their quality and for the support they have received from Bandai Namco, which in this case acts as editor of all the games that we will collect next.

From the superb Dragon Ball FighterZ, one of the most successful titles of the 2D fighting genre of the entire generation, to Dragon Ball Z Kakarot, which at the beginning of the year made us dream of the idea of ​​reviving DBZ in an action and video game. role. Xenoverse 2, from DIMPS, is not far behind, which little by little was updated and renewed until it reached a much better state than that of its beginnings a few years ago.

Deals on Dragon Ball and Naruto games for PS4 and Nintendo Switch

Dragon Ball Z Kakarot for PS4 for 29.90 euros (58% discount)

Dragon Ball FighterZ for Nintendo Switch for 26.90 euros

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 + Dragon Ball Xenoverse for PS4 for 24.90 euros

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 for PS4 for 17.90 euros

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot – Collector’s Edition for PS4 for 129.95 euros (46% discount)

Jump Force for PS4 for 17.90 euros

Dragon Ball Xenoverse for PS4 for 19.65 euros

Super Dragon Ball Heroes World Mission – Hero Edition for Nintendo Switch for 26.90 euros

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 for Nintendo Switch for 22.23 euros

Naruto Shippuden Ultimate Ninja Storm 4: Road To Boruto for PS4 for 17.99 euros

Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker for PS4 for 19.95 euros (50% discount)

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy for PS4 for 18.99 euros (53% discount)

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy for Nintendo Switch for 35.90 euros



