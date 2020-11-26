Black Friday 2020: Buy online abroad

Buying online is easy, fun and even addictive, and doing it in the middle of Black Week of Black Friday, a madness with so many offers and discounts. If you are a veteran of e-Commerce and Marketplaces websites like Amazon or eBay, you know that you can buy in other countries, and even other continents.

Today shipping services cover practically the entire world, and to facilitate customs procedures, Amazon and eBay have additional pricing, a price added to shipping for international transport that ensures that what you have bought in the US or Japan it is going to arrive in Spain without Customs overcharging you.

Black Friday 2020 off Amazon and eBay

A divisive service because depending on the product / size it can even double the final price, there are those who do not mind paying that extra in the final price and not have a single concern with shipping, or those who prefer to ‘gamble’ and see if Customs will stop them or not the package. But Black Friday is not limited to large online shopping and sales websites, but also applies to physical stores, to businesses in many countries that also sell online.

But it may happen that you see something you want in a third-party store that sells in the Amazon USA marketplace and does not send to Spain. Or that a website of an English store does not let you enter because you are trying to access from outside the British territory.

What can be done? Well use current technology:

Apps to create a VPN and buy in the USA

Of course, there is sometimes the problem of Regional Restriction, which by removing some websites such as Amazon or eBay prevents us from buying in the US because we do not reside there and we do not have a physical address to send the product to.

How can we solve this? Well, if we don’t have a friend there to send what we buy, we can choose to download apps that hide our location when using the mobile -yes, just like when Pokémon GO was released- and therefore allow us to opt for those discounts and / or exclusive products from the American market buying from your smartphone.

A VPN is a virtual private network that keeps your geographic location secret and allows you to access websites that have been blocked or censored for not being within your geographic scope. By installing an app that allows them to be created, we can avoid websites and online trackers while accessing American sites that have discounts for Black Friday. And also to other websites around the world, also having tools that allow us to encrypt our Internet connection to protect the IP address, browsing history and other personal data when we are online, use applications or connect to WiFi.



