Black Friday 2020: Bluetooth Headphones to put in the cart

Black Friday Brasil is coming and the search for discounted products has started. On here. And if you don’t want to miss any offers, follow our special coverage of the event on this page, with videos, exclusive content, offers and more.

To get you ready for Black Friday, we present 10 models of in-ear Bluetooth headphones. This way, you can keep an eye on the best discounts and decide which model you want to take home.

QCY QS2 Bluetooth Headset

The QCY phone is an excellent option for anyone who is thinking about a model focused on cost-benefit. Compatible with iOS and Android, it is a good model for anyone who is thinking of buying a headset for physical activities, as it is light, discreet and resistant to sweat splashes.

Haylou T15 Bluetooth Headset

Another option with a focus on cost-benefit to buy on the day of Black Friday, this model stands out for its case, which has a 2200 mAh battery. In addition to guaranteeing up to 60 hours of use of the headphones, it can also be used as a backup battery for cell phones in emergency situations. In addition, these headphones are also IPX5 certified, water resistant and with a sweatproof design.

Xiaomi Air 2 SE Bluetooth Headset

For those who like models like the Airpods, but do not want to spend a lot of money on headphones, you may be interested in the Xiaomi Air 2 SE. In addition to the design, another similarity with the Airpods is the integration of the case with cell phones with the MIUI operating system. When you open the cover, the smartphone displays the battery level in each headset. In addition, the case offers three recharges, totaling up to 20 hours of use.



