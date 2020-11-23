Black Friday 2020 at GAME: the best deals on video games

From November 23 to 30, the chain of stores will be selling dozens of games and consoles: PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch. We review the most outstanding ones.
GAME has started its Black Friday 2020 offers. In a particularly particular year where online sales are going to be the main option for most consumers, the well-known Spanish video game chain applies discounts on hundreds of products from November 23 to 30 , both in a pack of consoles and in video games, movies, mobile phones and service cards such as PS Plus or PS Now. We review the best options.
The GAME website has been covered in black on the occasion of Black Friday, as you can see in its section dedicated to promotions, but for our part we are going to recommend a list of offers that we consider of great interest so that you can complete your game collections for Nintendo Switch, Xbox One or PS4 (the latter two with their backward compatible catalog on Xbox Series X | S and PS5). Also, console packs more games with which to save us sometimes even more than what that title costs separately.
The best console deals at GAME for Black Friday 2020
Nintendo Switch + Super Mario 3D All-Stars for 349.95 euros
Xbox One S – Gears 5 Standard Edition for 199.95 euros
500 GB PS4 Slim + NBA 2K21 for 299.95 euros
The best deals on games in GAME for Black Friday 2020
God of War for PS4 for 9.95 euros
Death Stranding for PS4 for 19.95 euros
Borderlands 3 Deluxe Edition for PS4 for 9.95 euros
Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition for PS4 for 9.95 euros
Bloodborne for PS4 for 9.95 euros
Ratchet & Clank for PS4 for 9.95 euros
Uncharted 4 for 9.95 euros
Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot for PS4 for 34.95 euros
The Last of Us Part II for PS4 for 39.95 euros
Red Dead Redemption 2 for PS4 for 24.95 euros
Marvel’s Spider-Man for PS4 for 19.99 euros
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey for PS4 / Xbox One for 19.99 euros
Assassin’s Creed Origins for PS4 / Xbox One for 19.99 euros
Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition for PS4 for 16.95 euros
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt GOTY for PS4 for 19.95 euros
Tekken 7 + Soulcalibur VI for PS4 for 19.95 euros
Final Fantasy X – X-2 Remaster for Nintendo Switch for 24.95 euros
Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle for Nintendo Switch for 24.95 euros