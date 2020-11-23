Black Friday 2020 Amazon: Offers and discounts mobiles

After starting with a pre-Black Friday since last October, just a week before the official event, Amazon has decided to start its Black Friday and start taking out the old weapons. This week is going to be crazy until it culminates in Black Friday itself this Friday, November 27, and all weekend and the following Monday, November 30.

Amazon Black Friday 2020

The offers will be counted in the thousands on a daily basis for the next 10 days, although each of the offers detailed below (among many others) will be available on different days and only for a specified time, from today until the next November 30, while supplies last. To access them you can also ask Alexa: “Alexa, what are my offers?” Let’s see what’s in devices and Electronics:

Amazon devices

Amazon Echo

Echo Dot 3rd Generation: € 19.99

(New) Echo 4th Generation: € 29.99, was € 59.99

(New) 4th Generation Echo with High Quality Sound: € 69.99, was € 99.99

Echo Show 5 with screen: € 44.99, was € 89.99

Echo Show 2nd Generation with screen: € 179.99, was € 229.99

Echo Show 8 with screen: € 64.99, was € 129.99

Echo Flex: € 14.99, was € 29.99

Echo Auto: € 34.99, was € 59.99

Fire tv

Fire Stick TV Lite 2020 with Alexa voice control: € 19.99, was € 29.99

Fire Stick TV 2020 with Alexa voice control: € 29.99, was € 39.99

Fire TV Stick 4K Ultra HD 2020 with Alexa Voice Control: € 39.99, was € 59.99

Kindle

Kindle with integrated front light in black: € 64.99, was € 89.99

Kindle with integrated white front light: € 64.99, was € 89.99

Kindle Oasis Water Resistant 8GB: € 189.99, was € 249.99

Smartphones (Monday 23)

Samsung

Samsung Galaxy M11: 135 euros

Sony Xperia

Sony Xperia XZ2: 249 euros

Sony Xperia 5: 449 euros

Sony Xperia 1: 489 euros

OnePlus

OnePlus N100: 149 euros

Huawei

Huawei P Smart S: 149.99 euros

Huawei P Smart Pro: 159 euros

Huawei P40 Lite: 239 euros

Huawei P40 Lite 5G: 329 euros

Huawei P40: 499 euros

Huawei P40 Pro: 699 euros

Realme

Realme 6i: 149 euros

Realme 6: 169 euros

Realme 7 Pro: 279 euros

Realme X3 SuperZoom: 319 euros

Realme X50 Pro: 499 euros

Alcatel

Alcatel 3X 4CAM: 159 euros



