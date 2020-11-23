Black Friday 2020 Amazon: Offers and discounts mobiles

After starting with a pre-Black Friday since last October, just a week before the official event, Amazon has decided to start its Black Friday and start taking out the old weapons. This week is going to be crazy until it culminates in Black Friday itself this Friday, November 27, and all weekend and the following Monday, November 30.
Amazon Black Friday 2020
The offers will be counted in the thousands on a daily basis for the next 10 days, although each of the offers detailed below (among many others) will be available on different days and only for a specified time, from today until the next November 30, while supplies last. To access them you can also ask Alexa: “Alexa, what are my offers?” Let’s see what’s in devices and Electronics:
Amazon devices
Amazon Echo
Echo Dot 3rd Generation: € 19.99
(New) Echo 4th Generation: € 29.99, was € 59.99
(New) 4th Generation Echo with High Quality Sound: € 69.99, was € 99.99
Echo Show 5 with screen: € 44.99, was € 89.99
Echo Show 2nd Generation with screen: € 179.99, was € 229.99
Echo Show 8 with screen: € 64.99, was € 129.99
Echo Flex: € 14.99, was € 29.99
Echo Auto: € 34.99, was € 59.99
Fire tv
Fire Stick TV Lite 2020 with Alexa voice control: € 19.99, was € 29.99
Fire Stick TV 2020 with Alexa voice control: € 29.99, was € 39.99
Fire TV Stick 4K Ultra HD 2020 with Alexa Voice Control: € 39.99, was € 59.99
Kindle
Kindle with integrated front light in black: € 64.99, was € 89.99
Kindle with integrated white front light: € 64.99, was € 89.99
Kindle Oasis Water Resistant 8GB: € 189.99, was € 249.99
Smartphones (Monday 23)
Samsung
Samsung Galaxy M11: 135 euros
Sony Xperia
Sony Xperia XZ2: 249 euros
Sony Xperia 5: 449 euros
Sony Xperia 1: 489 euros
OnePlus
OnePlus N100: 149 euros
Huawei
Huawei P Smart S: 149.99 euros
Huawei P Smart Pro: 159 euros
Huawei P40 Lite: 239 euros
Huawei P40 Lite 5G: 329 euros
Huawei P40: 499 euros
Huawei P40 Pro: 699 euros
Realme
Realme 6i: 149 euros
Realme 6: 169 euros
Realme 7 Pro: 279 euros
Realme X3 SuperZoom: 319 euros
Realme X50 Pro: 499 euros
Alcatel
Alcatel 3X 4CAM: 159 euros