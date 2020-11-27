Black Friday 2020: All offers and discounts on video games

We review the best offers available this Black Friday 2020 in chains such as GAME, Media Markt, FNAC and Amazon on PS4, Switch, Xbox and more.

Black Friday is already on its black Friday. This November 27 is the exact date on which the most important celebration of the year takes place in terms of offers and discounts on electronics, including video games, consoles, packs, peripherals … During these last days, at MeriStation we have been collecting in different publications the most interesting options in chains such as Amazon, GAME, Fnac, Media Markt and more, but to make things easier for you we are going to leave everything compiled below.

Because while PS5 and Xbox Series X | S continue to be sold out, current generation consoles receive the most interesting offers that we have seen to date, a perfect time to expand our collections in many cases with great classics for less than 10 euros (such as the PlayStation Hits on PS4) or exclusive Nintendo Switch games at a price well below the usual.

We also dedicate a space to discounts on microSD memory cards, which serve as an ideal complement to expand the storage memory of our console. And you, what do you keep from this Black Friday 2020?

Deals on PS4 games for Black Friday 2020

Final Fantasy VII Remake (PS4) for 39.99 euros (25% discount)

Trials of Mana (Nintendo Switch) for 29.95 euros (40% discount)

Grand Theft Auto V – Premium Edition (PS4) for 18.90 euros

Red Dead Redemption 2 (PS4 / Xbox One) for 25.82 euros

Crash Team Racing: Nitro Fueled (PS4) for 22.90 euros (43% discount)

Spyro Reignited Trilogy (Nintendo Switch) for 28.99 euros

Spyro Reignited Trilogy (PS4 / Xbox One) for 24.90 euros (17% discount)

BioShock: The collection for (Nintendo Switch) 27.90 euros

Borderlands Legendary Collection (Nintendo Switch) for 27.43 euros

Kingdom Hearts 3 (PS4) for 14.90 euros (25% discount)

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (Xbox One) for 29.90 euros (12% discount)

Life is Strange (PS4) for 14.95 euros (25% discount)

The Outer Worlds for 19.90 euros



