Black Friday 2020: 5 worthwhile air conditioners

There is very little left to start Black Friday Brasil. So, this is a great time to look for an air conditioner to make the house cooler next summer.

Still don’t know when Black Friday 2020 is? This year, the full date of offers and discounts takes place on November 27th. Thus, TecMundo carries out a special coverage with indications of the best products and prices.

We separate 8 air-conditioners for you to keep an eye on. Find out which model best suits your needs and your home.

Gree Portable Air Conditioner, 12000 BTUs, Cold

Adaptable to any environment, the Gree Portable Air Conditioner has three modes of operation: cooling, dehumidifying and ventilating. With modern lines, it has a display at the top for marking the temperature.

With a cooling capacity of 12000 BTUs, this model stands out for having an energy rating of A. Therefore, it is a very economical air conditioning unit that will not have as much impact on the electricity bill.

Philco Portable Air Conditioner, 11000 BTUs, Hot / Cold

With 11000 BTUs, Philco’s Portable Air Conditioner is another option for Black Friday day. Compact and with wheels, the device can be taken to different rooms and eliminates the need for fixed installation.

In addition to cooling and ventilating the room, another highlight is the heating and dehumidification functions. Thus, it can be considered an excellent investment because it can be used in all seasons.

Split Air Conditioner, 9000 BTUs, Cold

Named Eco Garden, the Split Gree Air Conditioner has a design that blends with any environment and has the functions of cooling, ventilating and dehumidifying. With 9000 BTUs, it is ideal for small to medium sized rooms.

In addition to receiving Procel’s Seal A, the differential of this model is the automatic cleaning system, an important factor to keep the device in excellent condition during the intervals of periodic maintenance.

Samsung Split Air Conditioner, 9000 BTUs, Cold

Aimed as an economical appliance, the Samsung Split Air Conditioner uses a system that saves energy even in standby mode. Featuring 9000 BTUs, it features Digital Inverter technology that allows you to cool spaces quickly.

Made with a bactericidal material, the model features the advanced Full HD filter. In this case, the protective layer helps to retain up to 80% of solid particles. As a result, the device leaves the air more healthy and free from some respiratory diseases.

Split Springer Midea Air Conditioner, 12000 BTUs, Cold

The Split Springer Midea Air Conditioner has 12000 BTUs. As a highlight, it has an intensive air treatment system that, according to the manufacturer, eliminates up to 90% of viruses and bacteria.

This is a model for those looking for ecological and economical air conditioning. For example, it has the Procel seal and uses the R-410A refrigerant, which does not harm the environment. So a great tip for Black Friday.



