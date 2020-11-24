Black Friday 2020: 5 blender suggestions

Black Friday Brasil is a great opportunity to renew kitchen accessories. So, this is the exact time to start researching the best blender models for your home.

If you still don’t know when Black Friday 2020 is, the event will take place on November 27th. And TecMundo is providing a very complete coverage for you to enjoy the full date of special offers.

If you are in need of help in choosing the best blender for your home, we have separated eight blender models of various styles. Check out.

Britânia Diamante 800 Blender, 2,65L

A great investment for the kitchen on Black Friday is the Britânia Diamante Blender. With four speeds, it has pulsating and self-cleaning functions. Excellent for those who seek practicality on a daily basis.

Preventing possible leaks, one of the highlights of the model is the set of blades integrated into the glass with a maximum capacity of 2.65 liters. Finally, it has 800 Watts of power and a non-slip base with wire holder.

Arno Power Max Blender, 3.1L

With 1000W of power, the Arno Power Max Blender stands out for presenting 15 speeds. Therefore, it is suitable for people who want to prepare recipes with tougher ingredients, like pieces of coconut.

This model features a large 3.1 liter glass that is accompanied by a set with 6 very sharp blades. In addition, it is ideal for homes or places that need a powerful blender capable of processing large quantities.

Britânia Eletronic Pro 2 in 1 blender, 2.5L

Another option from Britânia is the Eletronic Pro 2 in 1 model. The device can be used as a blender and as a food processor, as it comes with two glasses: a smaller one, with a capacity of 700 ml, and a 2.5 liter jar.

Featuring 800W of power, the Eletronic Pro works with 4 speeds and has a pulsar function. Another special item is the filter for straining seeds and fruit pomace or sauces during preparation.

Mondial Personal Blender Blender, 0.75L

For those who want a mini blender, Personal Blender from Mondial is the perfect home appliance. Small and with 300W of power, it makes it possible to prepare drinks quickly.

In highlight, the model comes with two 750 ml glasses that can be used as squeezes, ideal for those who like practicality in the kitchen and day to day. It is worth mentioning that the device has only two speeds and pulse mode.

Blender Mondial Turbo, 2,7L

Are you looking for a robust and high performance device in Black Friday offers? The Mondial Turbo Blender is a great candidate. Even with the 850W motor, it has 5 speeds that can be used to prepare different recipes.

With a modern design, the device has an easy-fit system for the ultra-resistant cup with a capacity of 2.7 liters. In addition, this model has a filter to strain juices and sauces after preparation.



