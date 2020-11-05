Black Friday 2020: 40 and 43 inch TVs to keep an eye on

Black Friday Brasil is coming, the event will take place on November 27th and promises offers in several categories, with a high expectation for electronics. Some brands are already hitting Black Friday, but the promise and expectation is that on the 27th the prices will be even better.

One of the most awaited items by the public is Smart TVs, so we have prepared a list with 40 and 43 inch models that are worth your attention. Remembering that here at Tecmundo you have the greatest coverage and the best heating of Black Friday Brasil 2020, with numerous lists and suggestions of offers so that you do not miss anything at all. Be sure to follow our Black Friday page, with a countdown to the 27th of November, as well as discount coupons, advance sales and much more.

40 “LED Smart TV, Full HD, TCL 40S6500

A model considered one of the best cost-benefits in its category, the TCL 4-inch smart TV is super intuitive and has features for the whole family. Featuring the most popular applications of today such as Netflix, YouTube and others, the TV has an Android system integrated with several Google apps, allowing recording, voice commands and many features.

40 “LED Smart TV, Philco PTV40G60SNBL

The Philco smart TV is a great option when it comes to connectivity. In addition to its 40 “Full HD resolution, the device has 3 HDMI inputs for you to connect several other devices, in addition to a USB port. The TV has the possibility of mirroring the screen, comes with Netflix, YouTube and Prime Video installed and is also possible to access social networks and browse the internet.

40 “LED Smart TV, Full HD, Panasonic TC-40FS500B

For those who want to take advantage of the best Black Friday offers, the Panasonic model is an excellent choice in price and quality. The TV, besides containing the installed streaming apps, has one of the best smartphone mirroring features, due to the processing speed and the integrated system of the device. Ultra light and thin, the television offers a modern design, Full HD image quality and 2 HDMI and 1 USB inputs.

43 “LED Smart TV, Samsung Crystal 4K

The Samsung Smart TV from the Crystal line emerges as one of the most desired items for Black Friday 2020, bringing the incredible 4K resolution technology in a super fast and full-featured model. The television has streaming applications and channels installed, bringing the sharpest images of today at a frequency capable of reaching 120 Hz.

With Samsung’s 43 “Smart TV, users will be able to stream photos and videos directly from their mobile phone, as well as mirror media content via apps through an incredible, modern and slim design.

43 “LED Smart TV, LG ThinQ AI 4K 43UN7300PSC

The 43-inch LG Smart TV emerges as a model from one of the brands that has evolved the most in recent years. Standing out for its processing power and a free app store with many options, the ThinQ AI device has the WebOS operating system, identified by other devices that support Wi-Fi and Bluetooth recognition.

Complete, the LG smart TV has everything consumers are looking for: 3 HDMI ports, 1 USB, digital converter and more, all with 4K resolution to ensure a quality image.



