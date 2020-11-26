Black Friday 2020: 10 gaming deals you can’t miss

These are some of the most essential offers that you should not miss this Black Friday. As usual at this time, Black Friday has conquered the world and our wallets to present us with a tsunami of offers that is difficult to navigate. To make the task a bit easier, we offer you a more specific selection of offers that, in our opinion, may be interesting:

Nintendo Switch + Super Mario 3D All-Stars for 349.95 euros

Given the gift of a console this Christmas, considering a Switch could be a good idea. Buying a PS4 or Xbox One right now is a bit of a pain right now with their successors on the market, but at the same time those new consoles are not readily available and have considerable prices. Switch is at an optimal point of maturity, with a large catalog already present and good titles for the future, in addition to the advantages of its hybrid model. If we complete it with three absolutely classic 3D Marios, the result is a more than attractive pack. To buy

Gran Turismo Sport for PS4 for 9.95 euros at Amazon and GAME

It is a good time to complete the PS4 and Xbox One catalog, especially knowing that it is compatible with the new consoles. While waiting for a Gran Turismo 7 on PS5, Gran Turismo Sport is a good alternative on PS4 thanks to all the content that has been accumulating over the years (and because the game continues to look luxurious as we can show you). To buy



