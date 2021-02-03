Black Cover: end of anime will be shown in March

This Tuesday (2), the official website of the anime Black Clover, shown in Japan by TV Tokyo, announced that the final episode will be shown on March 30. In addition, the producers took the opportunity to share that, on the occasion, the outcome will be accompanied by a big announcement.

It is also worth noting that the official Avex Pictures channel on YouTube will broadcast a live special on March 30 at 6pm with the entire dubbing cast of the production. In Brazil, the anime is transmitted by streaming Crunchyroll with subtitled and dubbed versions in Portuguese.

Although the video with the announcement is all in Japanese, it is possible to see some details of the scenes that may be shown in episode 170. The public can expect great news from this production.

Check out the video of the official announcement:

Black Clover will end on March 30

The Black Clover anime debuted in October 2017 on TV Tokyo. Initially, the series would have 51 episodes, but because of its success, it continued with a new season the following year. In 2018, 52 more episodes were shown and the production was renewed for a 3rd season.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, a hiatus with this new wave of episodes occurred in April 2020. However, in July, a new episode could be seen to the delight of the fans.

Director Tatsuya Yoshihara will sign the final episode, which has a script supervised by Kazuyuki Fudeyasu. The production is developed by Studio Pierrot, with character design by Itsuko Takeda and Kumiko Tokunaga. The soundtrack is written by Minako Seki.

So be sure to check it out! Lots of magic awaits you at the end of Black Clover!