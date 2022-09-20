Black Clover: Explaining the Magic of Nacht Faust

Black Clover has all kinds of unique and powerful magic, such as the Magic of Drawing by Rilla Boammortier or the Magic of Imitation by Ria. Even inside the Black Bull, there is strange magic, such as Charmy’s cotton magic or Vanessa’s thread magic.

However, one of the strangest and at the same time extremely dangerous magics comes from none other than the vice-captain of the “Black Bulls” Nacht Faust. He may appear late in the picture, but his magical abilities are very important to the story, especially during the Arch Raid on the Peak Kingdom. So what kind of magic does this mysterious man possess? Read on to find out more about it.

Who is Nacht Faust

As mentioned earlier, Nah Faust is the vice-captain of the Black Bull. At the same time, unlike Captain Yami, Nakht rarely comes to the Black Bull headquarters, which led to the fact that some members did not even know that they had a vice-captain. And Yami, being who he is, just forgot to mention the existence of Nakht to other participants.

As for the reason why Nakht rarely comes to the Black Bulls headquarters, it is because he is in the middle of a highly classified mission that is a spy in the Peak Kingdom. This mission is given to him by the Emperor of Magic himself and with the blessing of his captain Yami Sukehiro. They thought that Nakht’s smart and cunning personality, along with his magical abilities, made him an ideal candidate for this extremely dangerous job.

Nakht Faust himself is actually the son of a noble family, especially from the House of Faust. He even had a twin brother who shared the same tenacity and intelligence as him, although he was much more cheerful than him. Unfortunately, shortly after they decide to become Wizard Knights, an accident occurs. Nakht’s twin brother and his entire family died in that accident, and he continues to blame himself for it.

This is also one of the reasons why he closed his heart from others. But, alas, he returns when his fellow Black Bulls need him the most, and helps them deal with their biggest problem.

Shadow Magic

The magic of captain “Black Bull” Yami Sukehiro is the Magic of Darkness. As if perfectly complementing the captain, the vice-captain of the Black Bull also possesses a similar type of magic, namely Shadow Magic. However, unlike Dark Magic, which is mainly used to attack, Shadow Magic can be used for anything.

In a nutshell, Shadow Magic is magic that allows the user to control shadows. Essentially, a Shadow Magic user can slip into and out of any shadow. Nakht can even travel between the shadows of people or inanimate objects that he knows or has met/seen before.

The only limitation will be if the person is too far away from him, for example, on a completely different continent or in another dimension, or if the person is dead. Not only that, Nakht can also take several people with him to travel through the shadow realm, which makes it something like Spatial Magic.

Other Shadow Magic abilities include trapping and binding people in the shadows or creating shadow hands to grab or strangle people, something like Naruto’s Shikamaru shadow technique. Other methods included creating a limitless prison of shadows, creating a path with shadows, covering the surrounding space with shadows to create an absolutely dark environment that he can freely control, and many others. Needless to say, these complex spells require the use of a Grimoire, and some of them do cost quite a lot of mana.

Diabolical alliances

Earlier we mentioned that Faust’s House was involved in a terrible accident in which the entire Nakht family died. Well, this incident is a failed attempt at a contract with the devil. You see, the secret magic of the House of Faust, which has been passed down from generation to generation, acquires enormous magical power by entering into a contract with the devil. And Nakht is one of the most gifted members of the family, because he manages to conclude a contract with not one, not two, but four devils. The incident occurred when he was trying to make a contract with the fifth devil, who turned out to be the strongest and most dangerous of all.

Anyway, those who have made a contract with the devil can use their power in the form of a technique called Devil Alliances. This technique allowed the user to mix their magic with the devil’s, as well as disguise themselves with a unique attribute of the devil. Nacht signed a contract with four devils: Gimodelo, Slotos, Plumed and Valgner.

When Nakht performed the devil’s alliance with Himodelo, which he called the unification mode: Canis, he received an ability called Pack, which allowed him to create many clones from his shadows. In Slotos, also called Unite Mode: Equus, he gained Stamina, which greatly increased his physical abilities and stamina.