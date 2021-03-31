Black Clover: Anime is coming to an end

This Tuesday (30th), the Black Clover anime aired its final episode. After four exciting seasons, fans finally got to know what fate has in store for all the characters.

However, publisher Shueisha, responsible for publishing the manga in Japan, took advantage of the ending of the series to announce that a film is being produced for the anime.

So far, not much information has been released about the project, but it seems that a teaser could be released at any time. In this sense, it is worth noting that the publisher also released a video in which it shows the future plans for the narrative created by Yuki Tabata.

Check out the full video in Japanese (no subtitles available in Portuguese):

Originally shown by TV Tokyo, the anime series was also broadcast on Crunchyroll in several countries, including Brazil. The first 50 episodes can be seen in the version dubbed by streaming.

Final episode of Black Clover moves social networks

With the announcement of the film, the official profile of the series on Twitter took the opportunity to confirm that Isuko Takeda will be responsible for character design. Thus, a new promotional image created by the artist was shared on the social network.

Check out:

According to Crunchyroll’s findings, during the screening of the Black Clover finale, the most talked about subject on Twitter was precisely the outcome of the series. According to the streaming, about 27,300 quotes to the anime were published by fans on the platform.

The episode in question was aptly titled “The Faraway Future”. Tatsuya Yoshihara and Ayataka Tanemura, from Pierrot studio, were responsible for most of the episodes, which featured scripts by Kanichi Katou in the final stretch.

More details about the film are due to be revealed soon!