Black Clover: 4th Anime Season Gets DebutDate at Adult Swim

Black Clover: In the United States, the anime Black Clover will premiere its 4th season on June 19, 2021 on the Toonami block at Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim. In this way, the Saturday nights of the fans will be even better with the exhibition of the last episodes of the production. In Brazil, Black Clover is also available on Crunchyroll, with subtitled and dubbed options.

It is not yet known if the anime block will be broadcast on Adult Swim which is broadcast in Brazil, through the Warner Channel.

The information was recently released via Toonami’s official Facebook page. Black Clover will be broadcast from 2am (two in the morning), local time, along with other must-see productions, such as My Hero Academia and Attack on Titan.

Check the complete schedule of the block:

00h – My Hero Academia

12:30 am – Dr. Stone

1:00 am – Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma

1:30 am – The Promised Neverland

2:00 am – Black Clover

2:30 am – Naruto: Shippuden

3:00 AM – Attack on Titan

3:30 – Dragon Ball Super

Black Clover: anime ended its saga with an exciting and intense 4th season

Despite being the shortest season of the anime, the 4th year also served very well to conclude the plot, leaving viewers very excited about the narrative – and using social media to say goodbye.

Altogether, Black Clover featured 170 episodes filled with action and also emotion. As much as the saga has ended on television, fans are already anxious about the announcement of the producers, who have promised a new film with the same characters.

For the time being, information on this project is scarce and, therefore, there are no very concrete details about what the story will address, not even the development team or release date. However, Yuki Tabata, the original creator of the manga, will publish new chapters for the series very soon.

Stay tuned for all the news related to Black Clover and its characters!