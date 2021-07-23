Black Book Brings a Mix of Card Game and Adventure From August

Black Book: Those who like games that mix different genres will have a new option to enjoy from August 10, when the producer Morteshka will make available Black Book, a game that mixes adventure and card game in its package.

In this game, we have the opportunity to control Vasilisa, a young woman who is destined to become a sorceress, but decides to set that future aside to marry her loved one – however, this plan goes down the drain when he dies in a way. mysterious, making her decide to go after the Black Book in order to resurrect it.

Check out a little bit of how this adventure will be in the trailer below:

Black Book will be released in versions for PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Switch, and already has a demo available for Xbox One and PC.