Black Bird from Apple TV+: where else have you seen the actors

The original Apple TV+ series “Black Bird” will become a historical series for one reason: This is the last television project of the late Ray Liotta. The premiere of the show with Taron Egerton, who became famous by playing Elton John in the movie “Rocketman”, took place on July 8 on Apple TV+.

Egerton and Liotta are just two members of the talented cast of the crime drama, some of whom are newcomers, while others are known for other projects. As the miniseries progresses through six episodes ending in early August, fans may wonder as they watch where the actors have been seen before.

Taron Egerton (Jimmy Keen)

The head of the show, Taron Egerton, is best known for playing Elton John in the musical “Rocketman” in 2019, a role that later earned him a Golden Globe. According to IMDb, it also remains one of Taron Egerton’s best films. Although Egerton has been playing since 2012, making his first appearance at the National Theatre in London, it was his role as a musical icon that really made the actor famous.

Since then, the British actor has voiced roles in films such as Sing 2 and TV series such as Dark Crystal: The Age of Resistance. He also appears in the Kingsman films, where he will return as Eggsy in the upcoming fourth film.

Ray Liotta (Big Jim Keen)

Ray Liotta, who plays Jimmy’s father, a former cop in Blackbird, has had a long and storied career in the industry since the late ’80s. However, the role for which he received the most recognition and approval is the role of Henry Hill in Martin Scorsese’s 1990 film Nice Guys.

Most recently, he appeared in the 2019 film “The Marriage Story,” the Sopranos prequel “Many Saints from Newark,” and in the drama series “Shades of Blue.” “Blackbird” is his last TV movie before his death: Liotta, unfortunately, died at the end of May 2022. However, there are several film projects at different stages of production in which he participated, and which will be released posthumously.

Greg Kinnear (Brian Miller)

Perhaps one of the most underrated actors of his generation, Greg Kinnear, who played a detective in the series, starred in the most influential and exciting films of the last few decades. He won an Academy Award for his role in the film “It can’t be Better”, and since then his films include “A letter to You”, “Little Miss Happiness”, “We were Soldiers” and the memorably terrible 2003 film with Matt Damon “Stuck on You”, which ranks first in the rating. as one of the worst films made by the Farrelly brothers.

Most recently, Kinnear played President Joe Biden in the 2016 film “Confirmation.” He currently also appears in The Shining Valley series and plays Bill in the Netflix series House of Cards. He appeared on Broadway in the 2022 film To Kill a Mockingbird as Atticus Finch. This is only superficial information about dozens and dozens of Kinner’s projects.

Paul Walter Hauser (Larry Hall)

Most likely, Paul Walter Hauser looks so familiar to fans that they just can’t remember him. That’s because the actor does such a wonderful job playing an eccentric serial killer with limited social skills that it’s easy not to recognize him. Interestingly, in Cobra Kai, he plays a completely different character — Raymond, also known as Stingray — who is desperate to make friends in the dojo and find a place to fit in. He is one of the best characters introduced after season 1 of Cobra Kai.

Those who have not watched “Cobra Kai” will probably recognize Hauser by his role in the TV series “Kingdom” or, perhaps, by supporting roles in films such as “Cruella”, “I”, “Tonya”, “Late Night” and “Black Clansman”.

Sepideh Moafi (Lauren McCauley)

Fans may not know that Sepideh Moafi is not only an actor, but also a singer. The role for which she will be best known is the role of Gigi in The L Word: Generation Q. She also appeared as Loretta in The Deuce.

According to StageBuddy.com Moafi studied opera and received a full scholarship to the San Francisco Conservatory of Music when she was a teenager. She has been acting for a very short time: Moafi first appeared on the screen in 2014 as an invited guest in an episode of the series “Blue Blood”. However, her role as Detective McCauley in “Black Bird” is sure to open doors for a rising star. She is among the actors who can become breakthrough stars in the films of 2022.

Robert Diago Dokui (Sheriff of Hartshorn)

Since he looked much older in the series, fans might not recognize Robert Diago DoKui for his role as Sheriff Hartshorn. But to date, he has had several notable roles, including several in the TV series NCIS: New Orleans over the years, including Pete, a Pilot and a Navy Commander. Captain Peter Lee.

Playing since the late 90s, Dokui mostly played small supporting roles or guest roles in various TV series and films. Recently, he played Agent Jacob Garcia in two episodes of the series “Resident” and Dr. Holland in “Queen Sugar”.

Lanie Stabing (Jessica Roach)

Laney Stibing appears only in flashback scenes as one of Larry’s alleged victims, a young teenager named Jessica Roach.