Black astronaut living in ISS goes viral with his video

From space, Victor Glover Jr, the first black man to live on the International Space Station (ISS), recorded an emotional video with the incredible view of the Earth. A member of the quartet of astronauts who arrived at the space station on Tuesday (17), Victor could not contain his emotion when he saw the planet from space.

“The video just doesn’t do it justice, it’s quite surprising,” comments Victor Glover Jr in the video, while pointing the camera at Earth. The video quickly went viral on Twitter, as did several reports of incredible perspectives from astronauts during breaks in their space missions.

It is Victor’s first time in space, just as it is the first time that a black man is part of a long mission on the ISS, while living on the space station. It is not the first time that blacks have passed through the station, but all the rest have gone on shorter missions.

The mission of Victor Glover and his team has been going well and the quartet plans to live there for six months. At a remote press conference, Victor said he was excited to finally go into Earth orbit, but that he is even more eager to work and contribute to the scientific community.

“I saw a ton of pictures, but when I first looked at Earth through the window, I had no words. It was an incredible feeling, unique in life, ”commented Victor during the interview.



