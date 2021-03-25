Black Adam: to star as Dwayne Johnson in DC movie

Pierce Brosnan has been confirmed in the cast of the film Black Adam, which will star Dwayne Johnson. Brosnan makes his debut in hero films and will play Lord Doom, one of the members of the Justice Society.

Brosnan became known for playing agent James Bond in theaters between 1995 and 2020. He started as a character in 007 Against GoldenEye, one of the most popular films in the franchise, and repeated the role in 007 – Tomorrow Never Dies, 007 – The World It is not Enough and 007 – A New Day to Die.

The actor was the last name to be confirmed to close the group. In addition to him and Johnson, there will also be in the film Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Aldis Hodge as Gavião Negro and Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone.

The film will tell the origin of the Black Adam. Originally created as a villain and main enemy of Shazam, the film should present the character as an anti-hero who seeks to clear his name. Marwan Kenzari and Sarah Shahi complete the main cast with roles yet to be released.

Adão Negro has a script by Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani (both from the Informer series), while Jaume Collet-Serra (The Passenger) takes over the direction of the film.

The recordings of Adão Negro are scheduled to begin in April. The film continues without an official release date.