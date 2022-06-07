Black Adam has set up a video showing the completion of filming of Dwayne Johnson’s DCEU movie

The video from the set of Black Adam, shared by Dwayne Johnson, marks the official shooting of the DC Extended Universe movie, which is scheduled for release this fall. For the former WWE wrestler turned movie star, his debut as Black Adam has been preparing for years. Rock was originally supposed to play the villain in the 2019 movie Shazam!, but those plans were canceled to give the character his own movie. The release date of “Black Adam” was once planned for December 2021, but the timing was greatly delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Johnson leads the cast of Black Adam as the main antihero along with Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Aldis Hodge as Hawk Man, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone and Pierce Brosnan as Dr. Faith, all members of the Justice Society of America. Johnson reunites with the director of the Jungle Cruise Jaume Collet-Serra in the film “Black Adam”, the script for which was written by Adam Shtykel, Rory Haynes and Sohrab Noshirvani. The exact details of the film’s plot remain unclear, although it is expected to tell the origin story of Shazam’s archenemy, a slave from Kandak who was granted powers by the ancient wizard Shazam and who was imprisoned for 5,000 years after abusing his abilities.

Now the video from the set of Black Adam, shared by Dwayne Johnson, marks the official shooting of the DCEU movie. A video posted on The Rock’s Twitter account shows the actor in a suit as he pulls up to a golf cart outside the studio and announces, “This is the official end of ‘Black Adam.’ He continues, “As the Man in Black himself would say, ‘Toodle-oo, motherfucker,'” before merrily driving off and being struck by the lightning strike effect that goes into Black Adam’s title card. Check out the original post and video below:

A farewell message from the Man in Black himself, #BlackAdam ⚡️

The trailer for the world premiere will be released TOMORROW!

The hierarchy of power in the DC universe will change.

Click here to see the original post.

Last summer, Johnson shared a video from the filming of “Black Adam”, announcing that the main shooting of the film was completed. However, almost every superhero blockbuster or studio tent undergoes some reshoots or filming to increase the footage already taken. It is reported that the reason why the additional shooting of Black Adam took so long was because “Guardians of the Galaxy. 3 occupied a studio in Trilith, and the DC movie had to wait for the Marvel movie to finish filming before starting re-filming in early May.

Thanks to the announcement of The Rock, it is now safe to say that the filming of “Black Adam” is fully completed before its release date of October 21. Another notable part of his post is the world premiere of the “Black Adam” trailer, which Johnson has been teasing on social media over the past few weeks. Now there is only one day left until the first full viewing of the next DCEU movie, which will be released on June 8. Keep an eye out for any potentially unexpected events related to the upcoming “Black Adam” trailer.