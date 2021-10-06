Black Adam: Dwayne Johnson’s Costumes Are Revealed In Unpublished Photos; Look!

Black Adam: Recently, some pictures of Dwayne Johnson’s costume in Black Adam began circulating on the internet, showing how the character should be constructed in the new DC movie.

This is the first time we have an image of the film’s set released, as Warner Bros. has kept all the information secret.

Check out the photos in full:

Yooo Hawkman and Black Adam's costume!! pic.twitter.com/bLO1hiUSTR — Jake (@Hawkmansworld) October 6, 2021

Through the images, we can see that several features of the character’s original uniform from the comics, indicating that the producers are trying to remain faithful to Otto Binder’s creation.

Black Adam is set to open in theaters on July 29, 2022. Viewers of the film will follow the life of one of DC’s greatest villains, who destroys everything around him in a relentless quest for power.

The production’s cast will comprise Dwayne Johnson as Black Adam, Pierce Brosnan as Mr Fate, Noah Centineo as Atom Crusher, Sarah Shahi as Adrianna Tomaz, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, Djimon Hounsou as Mage Shazam, among others who have yet to be revealed.

