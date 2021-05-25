Black Adam: Dwayne Johnson Releases Behind-The-Scenes Image of The Film

Black Adam, a DC film that will tell the origin story of the title character, had his first images released. The protagonist of the feature, Dwayne Johnson (The Rock), shared a photo of him featured as Black Adam. Without revealing many details, the image only allows to identify a mantle that covers the actor.

Johnson also released an image of the set of recordings. The photo, which also reveals few details, shows some ruins.

The film will tell the origin of the Black Adam. Originally created as a villain and main enemy of Shazam, the film should present the character as an anti-hero who seeks to clear his name. Marwan Kenzari and Sarah Shahi complete the main cast with roles yet to be released.

In addition to Johnson, Pierce Brosnan will also be in the film Lord Fate, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Aldis Hodge as Gavião Negro and Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone.

Adão Negro has a script by Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani (both from the Informer series), while Jaume Collet-Serra (The Passenger) takes over the direction of the film.

The film hits theaters on July 29, 2022.