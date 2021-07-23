Black Adam: Dwayne Johnson explains the difference with Superman

Black Adam: While preparing for the long-awaited debut of Jungle Cruise, Disney’s new adventure film, Dwayne Johnson takes the opportunity to divulge a little of his future projects. During an interview with THR, the Hollywood star was asked about his character in the DC movie universe, Black Adam.

For Johnson, the comic book anti-hero has an important advantage, which is being able to use magic. However, this is not the only difference between him and Superman, as explained by the actor.

“Black Adam has all the powers of Superman, but the difference is that he is blessed with magic. And also, by a code of ethics in the world of superheroes, they don’t kill the bad guys, but Black Adam does.”

In the comics, Black Adam was presented as a villain and Shazam’s main enemy. Over time he becomes an anti-hero, but maintains a rivalry with several DC characters.

In 2016, Henry Cavill, who played the Man of Steel in theaters, posted an image on Instagram alongside Johnson, making reference to Black Adam and Superman. The photo made some fans believe that the confrontation between the characters could happen, however, this does not seem to be in the plans of Warner Bros. at the time.

“Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year from Superman and Black Adam. Today we drink like gentlemen and get together as friends. We are excited about what the future will bring.”

Black Adam will tell the origin of the character, as well as the Justice Society of America. Rounding out the cast are Pierce Brosnan as Mr Fate, Noah Centineo as Atom Crusher, Aldis Hodge as Hawkeye and Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone.

Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani (both from the Informer series) write the script for the feature, which is directed by Jaume Collet-Serra (Jungle Cruise).

Adão Negro is scheduled to hit theaters on July 29, 2022.