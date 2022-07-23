Black Adam Comic-Con Footage Shows Dwayne Johnson’s DC Character Fighting the Justice Society

To say that we’ve been waiting a long time for Dwayne Johnson to play Black Adam is to say nothing, since Rock has been associated with this role for more than a decade, even before the DC Extended Universe appeared. Well, there are only a few months left before Johnson finally revives the antihero, and in early June the first trailer for “Black Adam” was released, which gave us a sense of both the ruthlessness of the eponymous character and the participation of the Justice Society of America. Now, right from Comic-Con in San Diego, a batch of footage has arrived, covering even more action, in particular, showing the clash of Black Adam with a team of superheroes.

“Black Adam” director Jaume Collet-Serra has made it clear that neither Superman nor Shazam will appear in this DC movie, although that doesn’t mean such crossovers can’t happen in the future. However, at the moment, Dwayne Johnson’s character will be occupied by the Justice Society, whose members in the DCEU are Eldis Hodge’s Hawkman, Noah Sentineo’s Atom Smasher, Quintess Swindell’s Cyclone and Pierce Brosnan’s Doctor Faith. Although the JSA have previously appeared in the TV series “Secrets of Smallville”, “Legends of Tomorrow” and “Stargirl”, as in the case of “Black Adam”, this film marks their theatrical debut.

After the quick teasers of Black Adam’s life thousands of years ago, which struck us with the same rhythms as in the first trailer, we move on to the essence of this preview, where the titular antihero fights with the Justice Society. Although we still don’t know what exactly brings the team into conflict with Black Adam, there is clearly a different ideology in how to fight the bad guys, as we have heard the Hawk Man express his disapproval of how Adam kills people. Well, something has to lead to the rumble of these popular DC characters, and apparently Black Adam doesn’t sweat dealing with Hawk Man, Atom Smasher, Cyclone and Doctor Fate alone.

"Black Adam" will be in theaters on October 21, so keep visiting CinemaBlend to learn more about the film.

