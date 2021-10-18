Black Adam Can Defeat Superman, Says Dwayne Johnson; Understand How!

Black Adam: The movie Black Adam, DC’s new bet, should premiere in July 2022. Played by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, the title character is directly linked to the universe of Shazam, where he is the main antagonist. What few people know, however, is that he may have a connection to Superman.

Even recently, the American actor made a bold statement about Black Adam’s strength and potential, saying he could defeat the man of steel.

Superman x Black Adam

At the DC FanDome 2021, some images and information about the new character from the DC universe were released. With what was presented, many fans began to discuss who would be able to stop Adam Black.

Almost completely, the audience seemed to come to a definition that only the Man of Steel would be fully capable of winning a battle against the super-villain.

Following this idea, film critic Fico Cangiano tweeted congratulating Dwayne Johnson for the film’s content and made it clear that, after the content was released, he believed that only Kal-El could defeat Black Adam.

The Rock thanked them for the praise, but came to their super-villain’s defense. On Twitter, he commented on the post and said he had the formula to defeat Superman. The actor explained that he would beat the superhero in the following way:

Remember, Superman’s greatest weakness isn’t kryptonite, it’s magic. Black Adam’s greatest superpower is magic. Both fly at the speed of light. Both are unstoppable forces. But only one will kill the other. is,” Dwayne said.