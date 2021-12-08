Black Adam: Backstage Photos Show The Rock In Costume

The Black Adam movie gained new behind-the-scenes footage that reveals more details of Dwayne Johnson in the lead role. DC’s long-awaited feature experienced several delays due to the pandemic, but the studio is already working on the film’s promotion campaign.

Warner Bros. he gave the photos to Total Film magazine, which he published in a recent article about the production. In the images, it is possible to see details of the two uniforms of the villain.

Without an official synopsis so far, Black Adam will present the origin of the DC villain and the Justice Society of America. Rounding out the cast are Noah Centineo as Atom Crusher, Pierce Brosnan as Lord Doom, Quintess Swindell as Cyclone and Aldis Hodge as Hawkman.

Jaume Collet-Serra (Jungle Cruise) directs the film, which has a script signed by Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani (both from the Informer series).

Adão Negro is scheduled to hit theaters on July 29, 2022.